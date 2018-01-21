Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Watson was delighted that Gateshead ended their six-match winless National League run with a convincing 3-1 victory at Chester FC.

But the Heed boss felt that the final margin of victory could and should have been greater.

It looked like being embarrassing for the Blues after their struggling opponents scored three times in the space of seven minutes either side of half-time.

But, while fears of a rout never materialised, Gateshead still ran out comfortable winners to increase the prospect of Chester being relegated for the first time since the club's reformation.

Afterwards former Newcastle United and Everton star Watson, who has been linked with the Blues' job in the past, said: "The game started as we thought it was going to happen.

"We said Chester were desperate for a result and we knew they'd come at us hard and, for 20 minutes, it was almost a case of trying to soak up whatever pressure they put on us while trying to exert our own at the other end of the pitch.

"And when the game opened up after about 20 minutes I thought we looked great. We went forward with purpose, we had pace, and we had drive from the centre, winning the second balls, and we came in (at half-time) on the back of two really good goals.

"Second half we knew they'd make changes and we thought they'd come out in the same way as the first half.

"But I thought we started the best we've started a second half for a long time and, we've said this a few times now, one of these days somebody is going to be on the end of a real hiding.

"And, to be perfectly honest, that should have been the game today. If we'd have been 5-0 up after an hour it wouldn't have been unfair to us.

"As the game went on they were going to go hell for leather to try and get back in the game but I'm still really disappointed we didn't keep a clean sheet.

"But there were so many positives to take out of the game."

The win moved the Heed up to 15th and nine points above Chester who, while still five points from safety, have slipped to third from bottom.

The Blues are next in action on Tuesday at home to crisis-torn Hartlepool United, whose 2-0 home loss to Wrexham extended their run without a victory to nine matches.