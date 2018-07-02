Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bangor City have been thrown into fresh turmoil after it was revealed they are to face a second winding up petition next month.

HMRC had seen an appeal dismissed against the Citizens at the High Court on June 6 but have now launched a fresh bid to take the crisis-hit North Wales club to court, with the second petition due to be heard at the High Court on August 12.

Former Chester City player and chairman Stephen Vaughan Jr, who made 60 appearances for Chester in the Football League, currently holds the role of director of football at Bangor and told a fans forum in May that the club had no creditors and that they were up to date with HMRC, VAT and PAYE and that all wages to players and staff had been paid in full.

Vaughan Jr, the son of disgraced former Chester City owner Stephen Vaughan, told the same fans forum that the current ownership were in 'for the long haul' and had vowed to 'learn from their mistakes'.

Bangor, sponsored by Vaughan Sports Management, finished second in the Welsh Premier League last season under former manager Kevin Nicholson, who had been in the running for the Chester FC job in the summer.

That finish should have seen them secure European football but they were denied a tier one domestic licence for the new season, a decision made by the FAW based on 'current and future accounts', it was claimed at the fans forum.

Bangor were subsequently relegated to the Huws Gray Alliance and Nicholson left the club and was replaced by former Hartlepool United manager Craig Harrison, another named linked with Chester in the summer.

Bangor, who have signed ex-Chester striker Marc Williams, also missed out on a UEFA licence meaning they will miss out on the chance of lucrative European football next season.