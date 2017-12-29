Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mark Maguire's call to arms is not without foundation.

Chester FC may have 21 games of the National League campaign to go but, in the wake of the Boxing Day defeat to relegation rivals Guiesley, their chief executive proclaimed they will need to pull off the 'great escape' to beat the drop.

At a time when there is clearly disconnect, Maguire's plea for unity was understandable.

Statistics show it was also entirely plausible.

The Blues currently sit third from bottom with 21 points from 25 matches.

Over the past 10 National League seasons, the team finishing one place above the relegation spots have achieved an average points total of 48.

So 27 points from their final 21 games, the first of which comes tomorrow at home to Hartlepool United (3pm), should be enough for the Blues.

If only it was that easy.

And history is not on their side, either.

Across the past five seasons, only three teams who were in the bottom four at this stage of the campaign went on to survive relegation - on their own means.

They were Guiseley in 2016-17, Torquay United in 2015-16 and Nuneaton Town in 2012-13.

Every other team were relegated.

Well, apart from Chester and Dartford in 2013-14.

They both finished in the bottom four that season after being in the bottom four on December 29, 2013.

But, as is well documented, they were handed relegation reprieves because of the off-the-field issues at Salisbury City and Hereford United.

So the Blues have it all to do if they are to secure their status in the non-league top flight for the sixth year running.

There is no doubt that playing at home has long become a problem.

The Guiseley reverse means that Chester have now lost 17 of the 25 National League and FA Trophy games they have played at the ground in 2017.

Little wonder, then, that frustration has turned to disillusionment and anger among sections of the fan base.

As manager Marcus Bignot has alluded to in recent post-match press conferences, does that help?

No, you cannot imagine it does.

But, if Maguire was moved to reach for the 'great escape' cliché, then he could have brought out another for the players...

It's time to stand up and be counted.