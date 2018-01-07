Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get in!

Chester FC may still have a lot of work to do yet to pull themselves out of the mire.

But the 1-0 win at Ebbsfleet United has provided some much needed hope among the fan base.

Blues supporters haven't had much to cheer about in the past 12 months.

But they were certainly happy after Harry White struck to seal the vital victory at Stonebridge Road.

And we've picked out the best of the reaction from Twitter, Facebook and the DevaChat messageboard.

Twitter

Facebook

Steve Cooper: "Great stuff! Really pleased we managed to see the game out! Fylde will be tough, but the same approach could give us a result!"

Gary Turner: "I’ve been the biggest critic of late so I say, 'well done lads, credit where it's due'."

Ed Jones: "Sounded like every one of them put 110% in which is all we can ever ask. Got to do exactly that in the next 19 games. Well done Marcus and the team and all the supporters for making the trip."

DevaChat

sirfred: "I didn't expect that win today. It was critical and they have ground out an absolutely massive victory and it's unbeaten this year! I was one of many who thought we were gonnas however if they can keep up this steely grit we may yet just have a chance. Well done players and manager for today. Fylde will be really tough as they are the form team. Gateshead and Hartlepool are freefalling and we have them at home next so every game is a cup final."

RioTheBallBoy: "What a superb result today blue boys. I wasn't expecting us to pick anything up, but to get three points is massive. Also, it's great to see Harry White off the mark for the season. Hopefully he can start firing them in now. With us six points adrift and with two games in hand over Barrow, maybe we do have a decent chance. There's still a long way to go yet. If we had won at Guiseley on Monday we could've been in a good position right now. Those two dropped points could seriously kick us. Excellent result on the road, and it would be great to follow that up at AFC Fylde on Tuesday."

Jack: "Sounds like the penny has dropped a little bit over the last two games of what we need to do to compete: a familiar system, organisation and total commitment. In both games, whilst we've surrendered possession, it doesn't sound like they've actually been slicing through us at ease. We needed that today, and there's a huge battle ahead, but at least it sounds like we're sorting ourselves out and beginning to believe. Exactly the same at Fylde on Tuesday and you just never know."