Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After over 80 applications were received for the vacant managerial position at Chester FC and now the shortlist has been whittled down to two names.

Interviews were held with four prospective candidates on Tuesday and Wednesday away from the Swansway Chester Stadium and a decision was hoped for in advance of this weekend's trip to Barrow for Chester's final game of a miserable National League season that has seen them relegated to the National League North.

A slim chance remains that the Blues could announce their new man on Friday but there is a strong possibility that the identity of the new man won't be made public until early next week.

Academy boss Calum McIntyre remains in caretaker charge for Saturday's trip to Holker Street.

(Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

Neil Redfearn has headed the betting at the bookmakers since the sacking of Marcus Bignot earlier this month while names such as ex-Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison and Walsall coach Ian Sharps have all been linked.

Whoever gets the nod will have a tough task in the National League North next season.

A budget in the region of £250,000 will be very much lower end in the National League North next campaign, although existing liabilities on the wage bill of well over £100,000 will make recruitment difficult.

And the precise way forward for next season in terms of full-time, part-time or a hybrid model will also have to be determined, with the next manager likely to play a role in that decision making process.