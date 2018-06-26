Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have moved to appoint a new scouting team.

Carl Garner has joined the Blues as chief scout having been well known to Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley from their time at Clitheroe.

Garner, who has held roles at Stockport County and Fleetwood Town, was the scout who advised Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley to sign Jamie Vardy from FC Halifax Town.

He is joined by UEFA licensed coach Neil Hart, also well know to the Blues bosses, with Hart tasked with opposition scouting and analysis.

Johnson told ChesterFC.com: “Myself and Bernard are delighted to have both Carl and Neil on board with us.

“They are two guys who we know and trust and who we’ve worked with in the past at different clubs.

“Carl was scouting at Fleetwood Town and advised chairman Andy Pilley on signing Jamie Vardy from Halifax who he said would one day play for England, even at 25! His knowledge of the non-league system is second to none with an extensive contact list.

“Neil has scouted opposition now for a few years for a couple of clubs as well as being an ex pro and UEFA licensed coach.”