Scott Burton will be wearing the captain's armband at Chester FC this season.

The 30-year-old tough tackling midfielder, a recent signing from Salford City, was handed the skipper's honour for the 7-0 friendly defeat at home to a star-studded Liverpool side on Saturday afternoon.

And Chester joint-boss Anthony Johnson revealed that Burton will take on the role of club captain for the forthcoming National League North campaign but stressed that there were plenty of other possible contenders should the need ever arise.

"A couple of mistakes he has made there, I hope that isn't because he has got the armband on or I'll be taking it off him," joked Johnson.

"Scott might be our captain this season but with characters like Gary Roberts, characters like Steve Howson, characters like Grant Shenton and Gary Stopforth, he would be the same if he didn't have the captain's armband on.

"He is proud. One of the reasons he wanted to come to the club was that he was going to be captain of this football club. He will be captain of this football club, no big fanfare and it isn't an issue to anybody, but he will be a very proud player with the armband on."

Burton made his Blues bow in front of a crowd of over 4,300 as Jurgen Klopp brought a Reds side stacked with class to the Swansway Chester Stadium.

And their quality told with a brace apiece from Harry Wilson and Daniel Sturridge, a James Milner penalty and strikes from Ryan Kent and Danny Ings sealing a comfortable win for the Champions League runners up.