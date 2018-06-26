Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scott Burton says the decision to sign for Chester FC was a 'no brainer'.

The tough-tackling 30-year-old central midfielder has joined the Blues on a free transfer from Salford City, a club where he enjoyed three promotions in four seasons under Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley.

The managers had identified Burton, who also played for them at Ramsbottom United, as a player that saw as crucial to their National League North plans for Chester next season and have finally got their man.

But they had to fend of some serious interest from Liam Watson's Southport, who have former Chester boss Jon McCarthy as assistant, for his signature.

"I have been with Jonno and Bernard for four or five seasons now. It is a massive club and when they said they wanted me here it was a no brainer," said Burton.

"Southport had gone full time and it wasn't far from my house and I know a few players who are down there and it is a very good club and I had a good chat with their manager. But there was something about Chester that made me come here and the managers have made it happen."

Burton joins Grant Shenton, Steve Howson, Matty Hughes, Dominic Smalley, John Pritchard and Jon Moran as new additions at Chester this summer.

And Burton is hoping his previous form for promotions is something that continues this season with the Blues.

"We will try and do what we do best, and that it promotions. We'll have to see at the end of the season. I'm looking forward to getting started with the lads and we know what is required of us.

"I am a hard-tackling midfielder. I kick people. I work hard and will be giving 100% like I have done for every club I have played for."