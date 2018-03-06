Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sam Hughes' stock continues to rise at Leicester City.

Since joining the Foxes in the summer from Chester FC in a deal worth in the region of an initial £130,000, the 20-year-old centre back has become an integral part of the Leicester under-23s side that has been challenging for honours at the top of the Premier League's elite development league, the Premier League 2.

And his season got even better at the King Power Stadium on Monday night when Leicester’s U23s became the new Premier League 2 leaders after a superb display in a top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool.

Harvey Barnes netted twice and George Thomas and a Hughes header late on accounted for the goals in a 4-0 win that takes the Foxes three points clear at the top of the Premier League 2 standings with three games to go.

And despite having played much of the season in a centre back and holding midfield role, Hughes's goal took him level at the top of Leicester's goal scoring chart with eight.

After Barnes's brace and a strike from Thomas it was left to Hughes to put the icing on the cake for the Foxes as he looped a header home from a Connor Woods free kick.

City next face fifth-placed Swansea in south Wales on Monday, March 12, before a trip to the north-east to play Sunderland, ending the season at home to Derby.

It’s not in City’s hands yet, though. They still need Arsenal to slip up.

The Gunners are four points behind but have two games in hand, but Hughes could be on course to pick up some silverware in his first season at the Premier League club.

There was interest from Football League clubs in taking Hughes, who made 64 first-team appearances for Chester in the National League, on loan in January.

But with Leicester keen to seal the Premier League 2 crown and Hughes a key part of that, the defender has remained with the Foxes. And his success with City means that he could be playing his way into Claude Puel's thoughts for next season.

The West Kirby-born youngster became Chester's youngest ever captain when he led the Blues out against his hometown club Tranmere Rovers last season.