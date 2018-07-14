We're well and truly back into the swing of things.

After England's exit from the World Cup at the semi final stage on Wednesday attention quickly turned to the coming season at club level - the dream of lifting the coveted Jules Rimet Trophy over for another four years.

Seven days ago Chester FC took on the might of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Swansway Chester Stadium but face a very different task this afternoon.

Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Blues face Evo-Stik West Division side Runcorn Linnets at the Millbank Linnets Stadium (3pm kick off), as they continue their preparations for the National League North season which kicks off on August 4.

We'll bring you all the build-up, match action and reaction from Runcorn right here throughout the afternoon.