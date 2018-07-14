We're well and truly back into the swing of things.
After England's exit from the World Cup at the semi final stage on Wednesday attention quickly turned to the coming season at club level - the dream of lifting the coveted Jules Rimet Trophy over for another four years.
Seven days ago Chester FC took on the might of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Swansway Chester Stadium but face a very different task this afternoon.
Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Blues face Evo-Stik West Division side Runcorn Linnets at the Millbank Linnets Stadium (3pm kick off), as they continue their preparations for the National League North season which kicks off on August 4.
We'll bring you all the build-up, match action and reaction from Runcorn right here throughout the afternoon.
Match report
HERE is how the game panned out. Dave Powell’s match report.
Another one in the books
Full time: Runcorn Linnets 3 Chester 5
Goals from Steve Howson, a John Pritchard penalty, two from a trialist with considerable Football League experience and an own goal earned Chester a 5-3 success over the Evo-Stik West Division side, who certainly made the Blues work for their win.
Changes
GOAL! Runcorn Linnets 3 Chester 5
A great Dan Mooney cross from the left is fired home from close range by Trialist A. His second of the afternoon.
GOAL! Runcorn Linnets 3 Chester 4
The dangerous Potter finds room and crosses low for Paul Shanley to tap home from close range. 78 mins.
Nodded wide
Pritchard gets in a cross but Marsh-Hughes nods wide under pressure 12 yards out.
Well out
Great ball forward from Runcorn finds Potter who is thwarted after Shenton out smartly to smother.
Subs for Chester
Blues changes
Chester subs: Mooney and Murray on for Mahon and Brown. 65 mins
GOAL! Runcorn Linnets 2 Chester 4
Wow! Runcorn trialist looks to play the ball across his box but shanks the ball past his own keeper. 62 mins.
Off the post!
Over
Nathan Brown shoots well over from 25 yards after finding space.
GOAL Runcorn Linnets 2 Chester 3
Potter threads a ball through to Trialist C after Blues lose possession and he slots home. Sloppy goal. 55 mins.
GOAL! Runcorn Linnets 1 Chester 3
Great ball from Nathan Brown sets Trialist A through and he nods past Holmes before tapping into an empty net. Great goal. 53 mins.
Great chance
Blocked
Great ball in from Pritchard finds Stopforth who brings it down but sees his effort blocked from close range.
Second half kicks off
No changes yet.
Half time: Runcorn Linnets 1 Chester 2
Howson’s header and A Pritchard penalty sandwich a Potter strike as the Blues lead here at the break.
Some decent passages of play for the Blues but plenty of joy had by Runcorn moving forward, causing plenty of problems for the Blues. Slighlty fortunate to be in the lead here at the break.
GOAL! Runcorn Linnets 1 Chester 2
John Pritchard coolly slots home the penalty. 40 mins.
Penalty Chester!
Trialist B brought down.
Water break
Break in play for players to take on some water. Hot day here at Runcorn.
Linnets sub
Kasie Jones on for Dan O’Brien - 31 minutes.
Let off!
Good stop
Good save from Shenton to deny Holt from 18 yards. Runcorn dominating last 10 minutes.
GOAL! Runcorn Linnets 1 Chester 1
Trialist A plays ball through to Potter who dubiously remains onside and gets in to box before firing past Shenton.
Saved
Wide
Freddie Potter shoots low and wide from 20 yards