Chester FC striker Ross Hannah has joined National League North side Southport on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old will link up with the man who brought him to Chester, Jon McCarthy, with the former Blues manager now assistant to Kevin Davies at the Sandgrounders.

Hannah is one of those players on two-year deals that the cash-strapped Blues need to move out the door ahead of next season.

Paul Turnbull has already departed on a permanent deal to Stockport County while Kingsley James is on loan at Barrow until the end of the season, with the Bluebirds picking up his wages.

And a similar deal will be in place for Hannah, with the Sandgrounders taking on the wages of Chester's highest earner in their entirety for the rest of the season.

Bignot said: "I’d like to say on record, what a credit Ross has been to himself, in terms of how he’s conducted himself in this period, an ultimate professional.

"It’s a loan deal, like Kingsley James, they will be back with us unless things change. They are off the wage bill for now, but for the summer months and going into next year they are still Chester players.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time working with him and I’m sad to see him go. We’ve got to move on now and what gives us encouragement is the fundraising has broken the £100,000 barrier and you’ve seen performances from the players of late that merit what the fans have been doing. There’s certainly an appreciation for what they are doing.

“It’s not a time to feel sorry for ourselves. We’re getting on with it and the supporters are certainly getting on with it off the pitch. That’s a massive positive moving forward."

Southport are looking to book a spot in the National League North play-offs and have been on a fine run of form in recent weeks as well as unveiling exciting plans for their Haig Avenue home thanks to significant investment from businessman Phil Hodgkinson.

Hannah joined Chester in the summer on a two-year deal from Barrow.

Having netted 22 goals in 42 league games during the 2015/16 season, Hannah's return to the Blues in the summer was widely welcomed at the time.

But he has struggled with injuries and form this season, bagging eight goals in 31 National League games, which is still enough, though, to make him leading scorer for the relegation-threatened Blues.

Southport could yet make the move permanent at the end of the season should Hannah sufficiently impress.

Chester are unlikely to be adding any replacements for Hannah with it being too late in the day to get any deal for targets over the line.