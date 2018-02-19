Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ross Hannah insists he remains 120% committed to the cause for however long he remains a Chester FC player.

The 31-year-old striker bagged two goals in the Blues' much-needed 3-1 home success over Eastleigh on Saturday and put in a man-of-the-match performance.

But with the cash-strapped Blues needing to trim their wage bill and those players on two-year deals, of which Hannah is one, needing to be moved on, it has created much uncertainty over the future of players.

Kingsley James has departed on loan to Barrow while John McCombe, Tom Shaw and Alex Lynch have all left the squad in recent weeks, but Hannah says that is only focus is aiding Chester's bid for National League safety, however long his spell lasts in a blue and white shirt.

When asked if he was still committed to the cause, Hannah said: "120% - I always have been and I always will be.

"While I am a Chester player I will be 120%. That's me, I wear my heart on my sleeve and I'm honest. I'm not going to beat around the bush, I've had a frustrating season from an injury point of view but when I have got going, before Christmas I had a spell where I was scoring but I got injured again.

"That's football, you are going to get criticised, you are going to get people questioning you and you have just got to bounce back and believe in yourself, which I do. I have showed I still have the knack of scoring goals, continue to run my heart out and I will continue to do so while I am a Chester player."

Hannah's brace and a late strike from James Akintunde brought a valuable three points on Saturday from a performance that was arguably their best for well over 12 months.

And while results elsewhere went against them to keep the gap between themselves and safety, Hannah says the Blues are well positioned to push for survival heading into a home clash with Leyton Orient on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

"After everything that has gone on at the club it was great to come off happy with a smile on our faces and three points, it was massive for us," said Hannah.

"We have always had that belief. We have been poor for most of the season, don't get me wrong, but we haven't had the rub of the green. Today we grafted harder than them we ran further than them, we got to second balls, defended with out heart and were clinical and deserved the three points.

"As a footballer one thing you can guarantee is workrate. That is what I believe and that is where my foundations lie and you make your own luck in football. If you get the majority of lads running further than the opposition then you have a great chance.

"We had setback, we conceded and we held on. It was a relied when the third one went in as I'd hit the bar earlier. It's a good performance if we follow it up on Tuesday night (against Leyton Orient).

"Coming in after the game, the results went against us as they all won so it was vitally important we won and we are still in a good position to get ourselves out of it."