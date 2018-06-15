Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While there hasn't been a player to play at the World Cup while a Chester FC player there are plenty of links between the Blues and the biggest football tournament on the planet.

The 2018 World Cup is now underway and all eyes are fixed on Russia for the next month as 32 nations go in search of the Jules Rimet trophy.

There is, of course, an obvious Chester connection with this year's World Cup with Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez having played for Chester City in the 2006-2007 season, ending his playing career at the Blues and taking his first steps into management at Swansea City.

But there have been others.

Mark Wright (England, Italia '90)

Three-time Chester manager Wright, who lead the Blues to the 2004 Conference title and a return to the Football League, played for England under Bobby Robson at Italia '90.

Wright did not feature during qualifying for the tournament and did not feature in the opening game of the tournament against the Republic of Ireland.

But Robson decided to employ him as a sweeper for the group games against Holland and Egypt, where he scored the winner, as England progressed to the knockout stages.

He played in all the remaining games as England got past Belgium and Cameroon before losing on penalties to West Germany in the semi-final and lost 2-1 to Italy in the third-place play-off game.

Arthur Albiston (Scotland, Mexico '86)

Full-back Albiston spent 14 years at Manchester United and clocked up close on 400 league games for the Red Devils before winding down his career in the lower leagues and abroad.

Albiston played 68 times for Chester between 1991 and 1993 as well as taking in spells at Dundee, Chesterfield, Ayr United and Norwegian side Molde.

He arrived at Chester, signed by Harry McNally, five years after his only appearance at a World Cup where he played once for Scotland at Mexico '86, featuring in a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in Nezahualcóyotl. Scotland failed to qualify from the group stages.

Ron Hewitt (Wales, Sweden '58)

Flint-born Hewitt played 29 times for Chester between 1962 and 1963 having spent six years at Wrexham and stints at Darlington, Cardiff City and Coventry City before that.

The striker played three times for Wales in their only World Cup finals appearance in Sweden back in 1958 - the World Cup that marked the debut of a 17-year-old Pele - as Wales reached the quarter finals. They were knocked out after a 1-0 loss to Brazil, the goal scorer being Edson Arantes do Nascimento, otherwise known as Pele.

Hewitt, the uncle of former Chester and Wales defender Andy Holden, died in 2001, aged 73.

Leo Bertos (New Zealand, South Africa 2010)

Winger Bertos began his career in his native New Zealand with Wellington Olympic before heading to England to join Barnsley in 2000.

He spent three years at Oakwell before moving to Rochdale where he would go on to make more than 80 appearances.

He joined Chester in 2005 when Keith Curle signed him as a short-term fix for an injury crisis, with Bertos playing five times in League Two and once in a Carling Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He played for Austrialian side Perth Glory between 2006 and 2008 before spending the next six years at Wellington Phoenix, ending his career with Aussie side Hamilton Olympic in 2015.

He played in three games for New Zealand in South Africa in 2010 as the All Whites went undefeated, drawing all three games against Slovakia, Italy and Paraguay, narrowly missing out on making the knockout stages.

Notable mentions

Michael Owen : Chester-born Owen, whose dad Terry played over 170 times for the Blues, played at three World Cups. He stole the show at France '98 as a teenager with a stunning goal against Argentina and also played at Japan/South Korea in 2002 and Germany in 2006.

Angus Eve: The Trindadian played 14 times for Chester during their ill-fated 1999/2000 season but would have played much more had he not been on international duty with Trinidad & Tobago so much. He played 117 times for Trinidad & Tobago but called time on his international career in 2006 when he wasn't selected for their World Cup squad.

Junior Agogo: One-time Chester loanee Agogo, who played for the Blues in 1999, was called up for pre-tournament friendlies for his nation, Ghana, ahead of the 2006 World Cup in Germany but missed out on selection for the final squad. He was picked for the 2008 African Cup of Nations, though.

Jon Walters: His spell at Chester during the 2006/2007 season kick-started his career on to bigger things and he has gone on to play 53 times for the Republic of Ireland since 2010. Played at Euro 2016 but Ireland were beaten in the play-off game for 2018 World Cup qualification by Denmark. Walters would have been in with a big shout of featuring in Russia had they gone through.

Lee Dixon: The former Arsenal star turned TV pundit spent two seasons at Chester between 1983 and 1985, playing 57 times. Moves to Bury, Stoke City and then a long association with the Gunners followed, and he played 22 times for England and featured during qualification for USA '94. But the Three Lions failed to get to America and he then found his way to future tournaments blocked by Gary Neville in the right back slot.

Martin Nash: Played for Chester during 1999/2000 season and represented Canada 38 times. Played in 10 World Cup qualifiers but never the tournament itself. Brother of NBA legend Steve Nash.

Geoff Aunger: Played five times for Chester in 1994, the Canadian played 44 times for Canada and featured in the qualifiers for USA '94 and France '98. Played in the MLS in America for New England Revolution, Seattle Sounders and DC United after leaving Chester.