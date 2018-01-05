Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Judging by Marcus Bignot's comments on New Year's Day it looked like being a quiet January for Chester FC.

But the landscape has changed ever so slightly since then.

The club is going to gamble on the undoubtedly talented Gary Roberts while Bignot has said his superiors could yet find the cash for 'needs-must' signings.

However, with money tight at the Swansway Chester Stadium, the Blues boss is going to have to, by and large, work with the squad he has got.

But, as Bignot warned following the 1-1 draw at Guiseley, that is unlikely to be the case with clubs in and around Chester at the bottom of the National League table.

Relegation rivals strengthen

Leyton Orient are one of the sides the Blues are currently trying to chase down.

But improving Orient do not look like a team gearing up for a relegation scrap.

After taking 10 points from the last possible 15 under new boss Justin Edinburgh, they have now signed strikers Lamar Reynolds and Dan Holman on loan from Newport County and Cheltenham Town respectively.

Holman, if you remember, was the National League's 30-goal joint top scorer when Cheltenham won the title and promotion to the Football League in 2015-16.

Of more concern to Chester are the other teams in the relegation spots - Guiseley , Solihull Moors and Torquay United.

Guiseley are on the verge of signing Nottingham Forest defender Alex Iacovitti on loan.

And Lions boss Paul Cox has praised his board for pushing the boat out.

He said: "To achieve what we need to do, we probably need to go a little bit above and beyond what has happened in previous years, because of the logistics of the league and what I inherited.

"Sometimes, you can look at it and play safe but, in a league like ours this year, that could be a negative and we could come unstuck.

"The board have been brilliant and everyone wants to repay them with good performances and results to achieve our goal of staying in the league."

Solihull, meanwhile, have extended the loan of Oxford United defender Fiacre Kelleher until the end of the season and let Wes Atkinson, Ashley Sammons and Jordan Liburd leave.

Torquay suffered a double blow when defender Alex Davey turned the offer of a permanent deal down in favour of a move to Boreham Wood and former Marseille forward Guy Gnabouyou up and left.

(Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

But the Gulls have signed midfielder Tommy O'Sullivan on loan from Colchester United and striker Alex Fletcher on loan from Plymouth Argyle and prolonged defender Michee Efete's stay from Norwich City.

Barrow AFC, who sit just above the bottom four, will not be bringing Jimmy Dunne back to Holker Street.

The impressive Burnley defender has since made a loan move to higher-league Accrington Stanley.

Barrow have, though, extended Calum Macdonald's loan from Derby County until the end of the campaign, which comes after the defender scored a dramatic equaliser at Wrexham on New Year's Day.

Wrexham make first signing

Speaking of our rivals... The Dragons have signed Akil Wright on a permanent contract from League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

Wright, who spent the first six months of the season on loan at the Racecourse, has penned a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 21-year-old said: "It's brilliant and a long time in coming, as I've been here since July. I've enjoyed it and it's been class.

"I've got a lot to improve on, but I'm young and learning."

Aldershot boss staying

No team has been busier this week than second-placed Aldershot Town .

They have wrapped up loan moves for Portsmouth frontman Nicke Kabamba and defenders Lewis Kinsella and George Fowler from Colchester and Ipswich Town respectively, as well as negotiating to keep Reading goalkeeper Lewis Ward for another two months.

The Shots have also released Kodi Lyons-Foster and Shaun Okojie.

(Image: Alistair Wilson)

But perhaps the biggest news is the fact that boss Gary Waddock is sticking put after being the subject of an approach from a Football League club.

"We've got a lot of work to do here and I'm happy that the chairman turned it down," said Waddock.

"I'm the manager of Aldershot Town Football Club and I'm very proud of that fact. We're all working hard to try to achieve something. We're nicely positioned in the league table but we haven't achieved anything yet."

Best of the rest

There's been a good bit of business done by Sutton United. They have brought midfielder Harry Beautyman back to the club from Stevenage for an undisclosed fee.

Sutton have also sealed a loan deal for Wigan Athletic's Wales Under-21s international keeper Owen Evans.

AFC Fylde, who host Chester on Tuesday (January 9), have dipped into the League One loan market to sign midfielder Callum Chettle from Peterborough United and defender Sam Stubbs - son of Alan - from Wigan Athletic.

Maidstone United have lost former West Ham United midfielder Zavon Hines to Chesterfield but Woking have gained Hull City forward Jonny Edwards on loan until the campaign's end.

Lebanese international striker Omar Bugiel has joined Bromley on loan from Forest Green Rovers while FC Halifax Town on-loan winger Dion Charles has been recalled by Fleetwood.