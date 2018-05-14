Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Gerrard is reportedly looking to land former Chester FC loanee Oli McBurnie as he shapes his Glasgow Rangers squad for next season.

The Liverpool legend took his first steps into senior management earlier this month when he was named as boss of the Scottish giants and has already started his recruitment process after landing Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield.

And according to reports in Scotland , Gerrard is now ready to try and lure Scottish international McBurnie - a Rangers fan - from Swansea City, recently relegated from the Premier League.

The 21-year has received two caps for Scotland this year after an impressive loan spell at Championship side Barnsley yielded nine goals in 17 games. Prior to that he had made 16 appearances for the Swans in the Premier League.

A fee of around £4m has been mooted for McBurnie, who has also been heavily linked with a switch to his hometown team, Leeds United.

It has been a rapid rise for McBurnie on the past three years.

As an 18-year-old he joined Chester on loan during the 2014-15 season from Bradford City and impressed Blues fans with his performances, showcasing a technical ability that looked well above National League level.

He opened his senior account by scoring for Chester in a 3-1 win at Welling United in January 2015 and went on to net five times in 15 games during two spells with the Blues that season.

A move to Swansea followed at the end of that season and loan spells at both Newport County and Bristol Rovers have followed.

In an interview with the Chronicle in March , McBurnie credited his time at Chester for helping him kickstart his career.

He said: “The past couple of years have been a real whirlwhind. Ever since I left Chester, really. Things have changed a lot since my time there.

“It’s three years since my first professional goal at Welling. I’m a confident guy and believe in my own ability but if you would have told me that three years from then I would have played in the Premier League and have played for Scotland then I wouldn’t have believed you.

“Chester gave me my chance to play football. Of all the places I have been it was Chester where I improved the most in such a short space of time.

“My time at Chester actually helped bring about my first call-up for the Scotland under-19s. The coach, Ricky Sbragia, had been to watch me and been impressed. I’d been able to get senior football week in, week out and that call-up may not have happened had it not been for my time there. If it wasn’t for my spell at Chester who knows what would have happened."