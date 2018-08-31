Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Where and when: Gresty Road, Saturday, September 1.

Nickname: The Silkmen.

Founded: 1874.

Manager: Mark Yates.

Team news: Crewe will be without injured duo Paul Green (knee) and Harry Pickering (hamstring), but George Ray is fit for selection. New loan signing Kevin O'Connor is in line for his Crewe debut.

Macclesfield will be without Ryan Lloyd and Elliott Durrell, and Ben Stephens and Michael Rose are doubts. But highly-rated 19-year-old forward Jordan Ponticelli, who joined the club on a season long loan from Coventry City on deadline day, could be involved.

Kenny Lunt says: “We know Macclesfield and have watched them. We went to watch them at Walsall in the Carabao Cup and they had a terrific result there on penalties.

“We know their strengths and their weakness and we will look to take advantage of that. We are at home and it is important we get on the front foot and do everything we can to get the three points."

Mark Yates says: We've got to be up for it, a local derby and I want another performance. I've been pleased with the effort and the application, we just have to cut out some mistakes and start being ruthless.

"Every game is important and none are easy, but if we turn up with the right attitude we are posiitve we can get a result.

The lowdown: Returned to the EFL this season after relegation to the National League in 2012. The Silkmen won the title in the last campaign and finished 10 points ahead of nearest challengers Tranmere Rovers.

They are yet to claim their first three points upon their return to the EFL and currently sit 23rd in the League Two table, having drawn 1-1 in their last two matches against Cheltenham Town and Mansfield Town.

The manager who won them promotion, John Askey, moved to League One side Shrewsbury Town over the summer, and former Crawley Town and Solihull Moors boss Yates stepped in to replace him in the Moss Rose dugout.

One to watch: Former Birmingham City trainee midfielder Koby Arthur joined the Silkmen last August and played 14 times during their triumphant National League campaign, scoring twice.

He is the club’s top scorer so far this campaign, finding the net twice in Macclesfield’s opening day 3-2 loss to Swindon Town.

Tickets: Adults (£22-£20), senior citizens (£17-£15.50), 12-16-year-olds (£10.50-£9.50), under-11s (£6.50-£6), disabled (£17-

£15.50), family ticket for one adult and one child aged under 11 (£20) in the Blue Bell BMW Family Stand.

Call the ticket office on 01270 252 610, visit www.eticketing.co.uk/crewealex or drop into the Alexandra Stadium ticket office.