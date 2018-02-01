Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I’m supposed to be excited, I think.

The graphics are flashy, the presenters are bouncing around and the ties are yellow.

Transfer Deadline Day came and went and the money spent was eye-watering. A 90% increase from the previous January being mentioned in an almost celebratory way.

Aubameyang, Laporte, Moura, Giroud. They all move and people are VERY excited by this. On Twitter a hashtag #YoPierre appears constantly. People are retweeting furiously.

Oh, and Newcastle United are not spending big money in the window. That constitutes a crisis, apparently.

I’ve never liked Deadline Day. The celebration of recycling cash among the richest clubs is something that has never interested me. To be honest I find it abhorrent.

Virgil Van Dijk moved to Liverpool from Southampton for £75m earlier in the month. He was on the bench against West Brom. A £75m substitute.

This year’s annual dosh fest seemed more nauseating and offensive than the last one. The last seven days has put it into some context.

The past week has been a trying one for Chester FC .

Just eight short years since they reformed from the ashes of Chester City the Blues were facing the abyss again and needing £50,000 in the short term in order to stay in business.

That figure would probably get you a day of Alexis Sanchez’s time at Manchester United, if that. The Premier League has now moved to another level, a level where they are barely part of the English game anymore. A global league were finishing fourth marks success and in the bottom four a season in the Championship before your parachute payment hoists you back up in 12-months time.

Manchester United have £337m worth of debt. Chester have none and yet face a bleak future should they not raise the necessary funds.

I make no bones about the fact that I don’t enjoy the Premier League. I don’t identify with anything about it. Sorry.

I watch it occasionally and take a passing interest in Match of the Day on a Saturday night, but that is where the engagement ends.

Maybe I am some kind of dinosaur who is old before my time that yearns for the halcyon days, when football clubs were the very heartbeat of the towns and cities which they represent. Where people, regardless of their place in society could come and be as one and didn’t have to sign up for a 10-year waiting list for the privilege.

And while the Deadline Day shenanigans were in full flow, it took a youth team game on a cold Wednesday night to restore some faith in the game.

Over 1,000 fans came out to back a Chester under-18s side, raising almost £13,000 in the process. That is phenomenal.

No doubt that there will be those who scoff at such displays of solidarity, but it felt like a reconnection between club and fans, coming together in a time of need.

The money that has been raised so far and the way that fans have rallied chimes with our motto: our city, our community, our club.

But this is only the start, though. When we reach that figure - and we will - we have to keep pushing and keep fundraising. We took our eye off the ball in recent years and we have almost paid the price for that negligence.

But there remains a chance to ensure we steer back on course. Getting ourselves out into the business community more will be key.

There is no white knight to come to our rescue here at Chester, no Saudi billionaires or Russian oligarchs. Fans built this club, fans will save this club and fans will ensure this club has a future in a landscape where the Premier League is the

We’ve taken the lumps over the years but we are still standing and we keep on swinging despite all the challenges we have faced.

Sometimes you have to take something apart in order to piece it back together again.