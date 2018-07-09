Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Playing football against some of your heroes is something that many of us can only dream of.

But for Matty Hughes and a number of other Chester FC players on Saturday they did exactly that, taking on the might of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in front of a near full house at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Names such as Naby Keita, Fabinho, James Milner, Loris Karius, Andy Robertson and Daniel Sturridge all turned out for the Reds, and while the result may have been a 7-0 drubbing it was a memorable day for all involved with the Blues.

"It was so surreal and I've never experienced anything like it," said Hughes, making his first appearance since re-signing for Chester last month.

"Jurgen Klopp was watching us warm up for about 20 minutes. I could sense he was watching and I think I crumbled a bit. I'm not sure he'll make a bid for me!

"But it was mad. I'm a massive Liverpool fan and some of those lads I look up to. To play against them in front of a full house and to get that kind of experience, it is a memory that will last a lifetime and it is something that I can tell the grandchildren."

Hughes, who swapped shirts with Spanish left back Alberto Moreno after the game, was full of praise for the Blues fans who came out in force despite the very obvious distraction of England's World Cup quarter final success over Sweden being played at the exact same time.

Over 4,300 fans made their way to the Deva where braces from Harry Wilson and Daniel Sturridge, a James Milner penalty and strikes from Ryan Kent and Danny Ings settled matters.

"What a first game for us to be involved in," said forward Hughes, who joined Chester from Chorley.

"With the England game on at the same time we weren't really expecting many people to turn out but the fans were absolutely class and came out in massive numbers to watch. It was a brilliant occasion and one that the football club can look back on really fondly I think.

"The young lads came on in the second half and what a moment for them. To take on players like that when you are 16 or 17 is really something and an experience they won't forget, I'm sure.

"And with Liverpool donating the gate receipts as well it made for a great day all round."

A more realistic test of Chester's credentials comes tomorrow evening when they take on Evo-Stik West Division side Ramsbottom United (7.45pm), a club where Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley cut their managerial teeth and enjoyed much success.

And Hughes has been delighted with how preparation has been going.

"The Liverpool result isn't something you can read into, it was minutes in the legs, though," said the 25-yea-old, who lives in Fleetwood.

"Ramsbottom will be a test and one we will be taking very seriously. It will be a more realistic challenge.

"But the gaffers have been putting us through our paces and they have been absolutely first class and I'm loving every minute of it and I'm delighted to be back.

"I feel good about this squad already and we have bonded really quickly. Hopefully we can achieve something to put some smiles back on faces this season."