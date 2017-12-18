Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Andy Halls slammed home the winning penalty for Chester FC on Saturday he booked the Blues a place in round two of the FA Trophy, a £6,000 financial reward and ensured the positive start to a crucial month continued.

It was a huge goal for the Blues for a variety of reasons, not least financially - but it was also a big moment for Halls himself.

With the scores tied 2-2 after extra time and 4-4 on penalties against AFC Fylde, Halls stepped up confidently to rifle the ball past Rhys Taylor and book the Blues a spot in the second round, keeping the Wembley dream alive.

When right back arrived from Macclesfield Town in the summer his signing was seen as somewhat of a coup for the Blues, after all he had destroyed Chester from full back when the teams met at the Deva last season.

But for one reason or another things have not gone to plan for him, or indeed a number of other new additions this season.

Halls is not alone in struggling to find his best form this season, but he has had to bear the brunt of much of the criticism.

Since the arrival of competition in the form of Reece Hall-Johnson, Halls has improved. When played in a more central role away at the likes of Maidstone United and Eastleigh he thrived and at Maidstone was arguably man of the match.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Players can't just switch confidence on, it comes over a period of time and usually comes after a significant turning point.

Maybe Saturday was that for Halls.

After the game Chester boss Marcus Bignot said: "I thought Andy Halls coming on - and Paul Turnbull - really helped us and it would have given them a huge confidence boost.

"We have inherited somebody (Halls) who has had a rough time but he certainly, from what we see, he is coming through that and has been important to us, and no more than today. That (penalty kick) was worth £6,000, that was - that's not bad, is it?"

Halls could have easily shirked that responsibility on Saturday and passed it on to someone else for fear of making a tough time even worse.

But he stepped up to the plate and did what was required and full credit must go to him for that. There was also no over exuberant celebration after he scored and he wasn't seeking to make himself the hero. He showed character.

And while Halls may have some way to go in the eyes of some, Saturday was most certainly a step in the right direction for him. If we can start to get the same player back who starred for Macclesfield it would be a huge boost at the most critical of times for the Blues.