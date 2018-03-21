Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC' s task to survive became even tougher last night when one of their relegation rivals returned to winning ways.

Fourth-from-bottom Solihull Moors' 2-0 victory at home to Bromley means they moved eight points clear of the second-from-Blues and level on points with the two teams directly above the drop spots - Hartlepool United and Barrow AFC.

It ended Solihull's four-game winless run but, more tellingly, it was their fifth success in 11 league matches since the start of January.

Moors invested heavily in their squad during the month - and that decision is beginning to pay off.

Before their New Year's Day triumph at home to Maidenhead United, Solihull were bottom on 20 points.

But since then they have taken 19 points from a possible 33 to move above Torquay United (who have taken 11 points over the same period of time), Chester (who have taken 10) and Guiseley (who have taken five).

Moors are now setting their sights on Barrow and Hartlepool, who meet tonight at Holker Street.

But Pools could be facing even bigger problems as it has been reported that the proposed takeover by the club is on the verge of collapse.

The Hartlepool Mail report that north-east businessman Raj Singh's has failed to agree heads of terms for the sale of the club with its current owner.

"Either way it is the worst possible news for Pools heading into a potentially season-defining game this evening," goes the report.

"The players, who are due to be paid their monthly wages this Friday, take on Barrow at Holker Street tonight in what is being billed as a relegation six-pointer against a side just one place above them in the table.

"Should Singh step away from proceedings, as appears likely at this stage, it is difficult to see where Pools turn next."

Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust released a statement last week in which they warned that 'administration remains a very real possibility unless a sale goes through in the very near future'.