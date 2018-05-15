Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a long drawn-out affair but we may know just who will be in charge of Chester FC next season by this evening.

The Blues board met with candidates over the past few days and recommendations were made to the full board last night, with a unanimous verdict understood to have been reached.

And Chester are now very close to landing their choice and an announcement could be made by the end of today, tomorrow morning at the latest barring any snags.

Chester had chosen Neil Redfearn as their man a fortnight ago following the interview process but the former Leeds United man stalled on signing the deal with the Blues, with financials understood to be an issue.

With that in mind, it is understood that provisional terms have been agreed so as to avoid any potential stumbling blocks.