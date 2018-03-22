Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

Newton Athletic are through to the Chester & District FA Challenge Cup final.

Newton, who won last year’s showpiece against Christleton Celtic, progressed with a 3-1 win at lower-division Upton JFC.

Man-of-the-match Ben Woodman, Tom Moorfield and Dan Christian did the damage.

Two more Chester & Wirral League outfits also secured final places on Saturday.

Helsby won their last-four Runcorn District FA showdown with Elton Athletic 1-0 thanks to Dom Bazley’s goal.

And St Saviours ensured it will be an-all Ellesmere Port Wirral District FA Amateur Cup final after recording a superb 7-1 success at West Cheshire League side Ellesmere Port Reserves.

Jack Sheppard (3), James Atkins (2), Lewis Bishop and Mason Cartwright shared the strikes for the Saints who will take on Sutton Athletic at the home of Ashville FC on Easter Monday (11am).

The league’s secretary Paul Graham said: “The league is extremely proud to have two of its teams contesting in the final of this prestigious competition.”

(Image: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Plenty of Chester & Wirral League matches also beat the weather at the weekend.

Cestrian Alex booked their spot in the Cayzer Shield semi-finals with an 8-4 victory at home to Hoole Youth given to them by Adam Crimes (3), Tom Richardson (2), Niall Peaker, Luke Peaker and Chris Hibbert.

While Franklyn’s enjoyed a 4-2 triumph at top-flight rivals Shaftesbury Youth (Ian McGraa 2) in Section B of the Dee 106.3 League Cup courtesy of a one-man super show from Steve Rothwell (4).

Chester Argyle and Blacon Youth Reserves played out a 2-2 draw in Olympic Trophies Division One.

Jamie Smith bagged a brace for Argyle with Adam Langley and Tom Hodkinson on target for Blacon.

It also finished 2-2 between Chester Nomads and Princes Villa, for whom Mitch Glover scored twice.

Upton Bears Paw kept the pressure on the Link Up Division Two leaders with a 14-0 romp at Beehive.

Chris Larsen (4), Jake Dean (4) and Jamie Hughes (3) all hit hat-tricks and they were joined on the scoresheet by Bradley Joinson, Lewis Bebington and Jamie Barlow.

(Image: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Alex Hughes (2) and Lee Parry fired Malpas Reserves to a 3-0 win at Crossway while Orange Athletic edged a seven-goal thriller at Rockville through a Matt Drury treble and Mike Sullivan single.

Danny Allen (2) and Scott Ainsworth took Rockville close.

Crossway (Bal Darnoi 2, Danny Brown) boosted their Tarvin Precision Vets Division Three title chances with a 3-2 success at previously unbeaten leaders Farndon (Riad Erraji, Steve Thomas).

The previous evening, in the Friday Nights 11s Ellesmere Port Division, Travs cemented second spot with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over M&S Bank.

There were also victories for Waverton, 5-1 against Chester Lions, CBP, 1-0 against North West Brom, and FC Rivers, 3-2 against El Porto.

Over in Woodchurch, Sporting Sedgeley made it three wins on the spin by getting the better of AC Hoylake 2-1, while Shaftesbury Youth secured a Cup semi-final spot by beating CF Raumdeuter 3-1.

Earlier in the week, in the Monday Nights 11s Chester Division, Blacon Legends won their encounter with Cestrian Legends 2-1, while Clubbies held their nerve to beat Hoole Youth 4-2 on penalties after the Cup tie between the teams ended 3-3.

Over in Ellesmere Port, Billbeckers turned up the heat on table-topping TRIC with a 5-0 success over West Kirby United. Wirral United, meanwhile, beat West Kirby 5-1 in the Cup.

Cheshire League

Blacon Youth’s fantastic form continued on Saturday as they stormed to a 9-0 derby success over Tarporley Victoria in Cheshire League Division Two.

The Black and White have not been helped by a series of postponements either side of the New Year.

But their unbeaten run in all competitions now stands at 15 matches after they swept aside their neighbours in a match played on the 3G pitch at Blacon High School.

Sam Henry (3), Daniel Davies (2), Omar Ramo (2), Kieran Ball and Harley Bennion did the damage for fifth-placed Blacon.

West Cheshire League

Chester Nomads have returned to winning ways in West Cheshire League Division One.

Nomads triumphed 2-0 at Maghull on Saturday thanks to goals from Jack Delgado and Michael Jeffs.

But Upton AA’s poor form continued as they lost 2-0 at struggling West Kirby.

Upton once again paid the price for failing to take their opportunties with the best being a missed penalty by Steve Rowlands.

Capenhurst Villa moved up to fourth in Division Two with a 3-2 win at Prescot Cables Reserves given to them by goals from Lee Ludgate and Shaun Weaver.

Second-placed Vauxhall Motors Reserves were beaten 2-0 at home by Ashville Reserves while Willaston (Jamie Menagh-Harrison) went down 6-1 at table-topping Hale.

Division Two outfit Ellesmere Port Town, meanwhile, are out of the Wirral District FA Senior Cup after losing 3-1 on penalties at higher-division Newton.

The tie had finished 2-2 after extra-time with Max Jolly and Philip Quilliam getting the Port goals.

Neston Nomads lost 3-2 at Burscough Dynamo in Division Three in spite of Alfie Hawkins and Jack Ratcliffe strikes.

Chester & District Sunday League

just one match managed to beat the weather in the Chester & District Sunday League.

And that saw lowly Dee Rangers secure an excellent 4-4 draw at title-chasing CDS Flooring Studio.

Professional boxer Paul Butler bagged a brace to take his tallty for the term up to 24 while Matty Hall and David Roxborough were also on target for CDS.

But strikes from Sam Russell, Louis Toesland (pen), Lewis Bishop and Liam Jones earned Dee a shared of the spoils.

The Cat’s hopes of reaching the Wirral District FA Premier Cup final were dashed by Woodchurch United.

Ryan Abraham reduced the arrears in the 7-1 reverse.