Chester FC have been handed a new date for their home clash with Bromley.

The visit of the Ravens will now take place at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Tuesday, April 10 (7.45pm kick-off).

The match was originally scheduled to take place last Saturday (March 3).

But, like all bar one fixture in the National League, it succumb to the wintry weather.

First up for Chester is tonight's home match with Dover Athletic (7.45pm kick-off).

Victory for the relegation-threatened Blues would move them within three points of fifth-from-bottom Barrow AFC, whose trip to Guiseley has been rained off.