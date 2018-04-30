Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new manager of Chester FC could be unveiled tomorrow.

After completing interviews last week and whittling down their shortlist to just two names, it is understood the Blues board have come to a decision on who the next boss will be.

The Blues, who will be playing their football in the National League North next season following their relegation, have been searching for a successor since Marcus Bignot's sacking as manager earlier this month.

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn, ex-Boston United and Mansfield Town boss Adam Murray and Walsall coach Ian Sharps head the betting with odds compiler BetVictor.

Over 80 applications were received for the vacant role with 60 of those deemed 'legitimate' according to Blues director Andrew Morris.

Four names were interviewed and a decision has now been made on the successful candidate, with discussions understood to have taken place over the weekend, although no deal has yet been formalised.

An announcement is expected tomorrow at the earliest should negotiations be completed.