Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City Fans United (CFU), the supporters group that owns Chester FC has appointed Simon Olorenshaw as its new chairman.

Olorenshaw, who holds a senior management position within Merseyrail, was co-opted onto the CFU board four weeks ago after the resignation of four board members, including then chairman Jonny Hughes, following the revelations of the extent of the financial crisis at the club were revealed at last month's CFU members meeting.

Olorenshaw joined the board a month ago along with Mark Howell, Jeff Banks and Calvin Hughes, with the quartet having to wait on FA clearance before proceeding with formally naming the CFU chair. That clearance has now been forthcoming.

Olorenshaw joined the board in May 2015 and served as chairman for 11 months until stepping down owing to work commitments in November 2016.

He will lead the board in developing a strategy to try and place the club in a strong position for the future, whilst also providing the drive to address the current challenges both on and off the pitch.

Said Olorenshaw: "I am privileged to be re-appointed. Despite the current situation we find ourselves in, I am confident that there is a future for our football club.

"We have a duty to our supporters, our youth and our community to win this battle and move forward. There is going to have to be a lot of hard work put in over the coming months, but with everyone's support we will achieve our goal of being a sustainable fans owned club."

The next CFU members meeting takes place on Thursday, March 1 (7.30pm) where and update on the financial situation will be given as well as updates from the working groups that have been put in place.

Next season's choices for the home kit will also be previewed.

Olorenshaw added: "The support at the recent open fans meeting was fantastic, and we ask everyone to come down on Thursday night to not just hear about our plans for the immediate future, but also to come down and hear the latest on the financial situation which I know everyone is keen to hear given the recent fundraising efforts, and also to hear from the various working groups that have been meeting every fortnight at the club since January."

Chester's fundraising total has now surpassed £81,000 and is expected to break past £90,000 mark once recent fundraising efforts have been accounted for.