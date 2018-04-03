Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Young has left his voluntary advisory role at Chester FC .

The former Blues manager, who won three successive titles with the reformed Blues between 2010 and 2014, had been present at the 1-0 defeat to Macclesfield Town on Monday.

His departure follows 24-hours of turmoil at the National League North bound football club after City Fans United chairman Simon Olorenshaw decided to step down from his position along with director Mark Howell.

Young was brought in by Chester boss Marcus Bignot, who will leave his role at the end of the season, last month to offer support to both him and the football working group but he has now decided to step away.

The cash-strapped Blues are in a crisis both on and off the field.

But despite their impending relegation it is very much the off the field situation that is of the utmost importance.

Howell gave his reasons for leaving on social media, stating that he felt someone was working to undermine the work of fellow director and lead of the football working group, Calvin Hughes, as well as the football working group itself.

And Olorenshaw is understood to have stepped away owing to a difference of opinion with members of the CFU board.