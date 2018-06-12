Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Redfearn, who had come close to being named Chester FC manager, has been appointed manager of Liverpool FC Ladies.

The 52-year-old had been chosen as the candidate to succeed Marcus Bignot in the Blues hotseat back at the start of May after impressing at interview and beating off competition from the likes of Adam Murray, Kevin Nicholson and Ian Sharps.

But talks broke down with the former Leeds United manager over the financial package for him and an assistant and concerns over travel from his Yorkshire home, and talks with the ex-Barnsley and Charlton Athletic midfielder broke down .

That saw Chester start their search again, eventually choosing former Salford City managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson last month.

But Redfearn, who has most recently been boss of the Doncaster Belles women's side, has taken on the managerial role at Women's Super League outfit Liverpool FC Ladies.

(Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

It is a massive privilege and real honour for me to have been appointed as manager of Liverpool Ladies,” Redfearn told Liverpool's official club website.

“It is a team with big potential which should be challenging for trophies on a regular basis.

“Liverpool Football Club is a huge club and I have every confidence that we will be competing at the top end of the Women’s Super League this season. I am over the moon to have been given this opportunity and cannot wait to get started.”

Liverpool chief executive officer Peter Moore added: “We are absolutely delighted to appoint Neil as the new Liverpool Ladies manager and have every faith in his ability to bring success to the Ladies team.

“Having spoken to Neil, I was really impressed by his sheer enthusiasm, desire and ambition to achieve great things for the club. He was the real outstanding candidate and we are all delighted to have him on board.”