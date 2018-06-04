Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are off the mark with regards to their summer recruitment.

Steve Howson, Grant Shenton and Matty Hughes are all signed up, as are Gary Roberts and Nathan Brown, too. It has been a pleasing few days.

And our National League North rivals have also been busy it seems.

Mass exodus from the Lions' den

Former Chester boss Marcus Bignot is in the hot-seat at Nethermoor Park as joint-manager alongside Russ O'Neill and the pair have got down to business these past few days.

As Chester released nine of last season's squad, Guiseley opted to have a mass clear out and showed the door to no less than 14 of their players from last season's squad, a squad that did even worse than ours and finished rock bottom of the National League.

Ben Frempah, Danny Lowe, Elliot Green, Marcus Williams, Danny East, Rob Atkinson, Darren Holden, James Wesolowski, Jake Lawlor, Kevan Hurst, Callum McFadzean, Simon Lenighan, Andy Haworth and Mike Fondop have all departed the Lions.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Hey, Arnold!

There had been some wild speculation that former Lincoln City forward Nathan Arnold may be a target for Chester. That was never on the cards.

The 30-year-old, who played in League Two for the Imps last season, has landed at Boston United and penned a one-year deal with Craig Elliott's men. A shrewd addition.

Arnold will also take a place on the coaching staff at York Street.

Elliott told the club's official website : “Persuading Nathan to join us is a real coup for the football club given the other offers he had, but his enthusiasm to join Boston United was evident.

“Nathan will play a key role on and off the pitch for us and I have offered him the opportunity to become an integral part of my management staff. We have had good discussions and I am looking forward to working closely with him.

“It is an exciting move all-round and kicks off our summer recruitment in style.”

Defender Ben Middleton has also joined the club permanently having made 14 appearances whilst on loan from Harrogate Town last season.

(Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Getting the band back together

After being named as Alfreton Town boss last month, Billy Heath is moving swiftly to bring in some trusty faces from his time as boss of FC Halifax Town.

Josh Wilde became signing number nine for Heath, joining from Halifax, and follows other ex-Shaymen Tom Denton, Nathan Hotte and Richard Peniket to North Street.

Heath told the Alfreton club website : “We are thrilled to bring Josh to the club. He really is Mr dependable. He is the most consistent player I’ve ever worked with and we know what we are going to get with him.”

“He performs at the top level week in and week out, he gives it everything in every game and he is a fantastic addition for us. He is a solid defender, reads the game well, intelligent and composed on the ball. He is a top left back and one of the best, if not the best when I worked with him at Halifax. It is another big signing for us and another quality addition to the team.”

Udoh in at Bucks

Daniel Udoh spent a short spell on loan at Chester last season. It wasn't a particularly fruitful one.

The striker ended his time with Crewe Alexandra last month after the Gresty Road side released him, and he has now linked up with AFC Telford United, under the stewardship of new manager Gavin Cowan.

Last season he has spent a successful loan spell at Halesowen Town where he scored seven goals before he went on to sign for Leamington FC where he scored five goals in nine appearances including a goal for The Brakes in the Bucks 3-2 win over Leamington back in April.

Udoh played three games on loan at Chester from Crewe in December, failing to find the target.

(Image: Nicola Cooper, www.nicspics.co.uk)

New keeper for Magpies

Chorley have strengthened their goalkeeping options with the signing of former Bury, Stranraer and Wrexham keeper Cameron Belford.

Belford spent last season on the books of League Two side Forest Green Rovers but failed to make an appearance and has joined up with Matt Jansen's men at Victory Park.