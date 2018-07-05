Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that new signings Naby Keita and Fabinho will make their debuts against Chester FC .

The Reds are bringing a strong side to take on the Blues on Saturday (3pm) with the likes of Divock Origi, James Milner and Daniel Sturridge all set to be involved against Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Chester side.

Keita, a £52.75million signing from RB Leipzig, and Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who cost £40million from Monaco, have been with Klopp's squad since pre-season training started on Monday.

And Klopp has today confirmed that the duo will make their bow in the game, where he is expected to use 22 players.

(Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Asked whether they would be playing against Chester, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “Yes, hopefully.

“We still have two or three sessions until we play, unfortunately in football a lot of things can happen. But if nothing happens then they will play of course.

“We don’t want to waste time. They are in, it’s good. It’s our first pre-season game so let’s start.

“If they’ll start, I don’t know, to be honest. I haven’t made the line-up so far, I have to see who is available. But, yes, they will be involved for sure.”

Adam Lallana and Joel Matip could miss out and Klopp revealed his plans on he will approach the game at Chester, with two different sides expected in each half.

He old Liverpoolfc.com: “After the holidays, the boys have to adapt to the intensity and stuff like that – all the things we did in training. So it makes sense that they play 45 minutes.

“I’m not sure if we have two complete teams because not really all positions are covered. But that’s the plan. Go there and get used to proper football again, that’s why we do it.

“So I’m looking forward to it. It’s a first little test for us and hopefully we are ready. We always do it out of full training; we don’t think too much about the games during the week.

“So that will be quite intense for the boys, especially with these temperatures at the moment. But it’s all good, let’s go.”