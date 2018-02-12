Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot is facing losing more members of his Chester FC squad this week.

The Chester manager lost defender and club captain John McCombe to National League North side Harrogate Town on Thursday and came close to losing another two members prior to the 1-0 weekend loss at Woking .

Cash-strapped Chester still need to cut costs and some of their bigger earners on two-year deals have had their names circulated in order to get them off the wage bill.

“I've been in conversation with other clubs' managers this week, said Bignot. "Managers from three other clubs and obviously John McCombe has gone.

“There was a possibility we could have lost two more before this game, so look, we go into work next week with the squad we have and we will see what arises from the situation we're in.”

AFC Telford United made an enquiry over Kingsley James in the past fortnight while two Chester players interested Southport, where former Blues manager Jon McCarthy is now assistant to Kevin Davies.

Another National League side is understood to be monitoring James while there has also been interest in other players on two-year deals from sides in the National League North.