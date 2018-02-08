Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot has revealed that his former number two at Grimsby Town and Solihull Moors, Micky Moore, can no longer commit to helping out the team on a voluntary basis.

Moore had been assisting with first team affairs during the past month after leaving his post as Barrow manager earlier in the season.

And with Moore unable to commit to the voluntary role any longer and assistant manager Ross Thorpe having left the club last week, Bignot will have to proceed with a smaller backroom team, although Thorpe will be present on match days on a voluntary basis.

“Micky Moore has to look for a paid role to get back into the game,” said Bignot.

“He was a big help when he was here but now, with Ross (Thorpe) also gone, we will just have to carry on and do our very best."

Cash-strapped Chester travel to Woking in the National League on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Four points off safety and facing the prospect of further players leaving to alleviate pressure on the wage bill, the task to keep them in non-league football's top tier looks a tall order.

But Bignot insists that they haven't thrown the towel in yet.

“With all that has gone on off the pitch, we still have a job to do on it and we are not giving up hope or throwing in the towel," he said.

“Players need to be informed about what is going on and what the situation is and I have tried to help as much as I can.

“We won’t be going out on Saturday and feeling sorry for ourselves, though. We will be going out to win a game of football.

“The fans have been unbelievable in rallying round and raising the money. It would be great if we could give them a positive result.”