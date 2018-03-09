Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We're sure we were not the only ones who scrambled for Google after it was announced that Chester FC had signed Karl Cunningham.

But, with no Wikipedia page and having not played in this country for some time, information was hard to come by.

So what can we tell you about the player who could make his debut in Sunday's cross-border derby at the Racecourse against Wrexham?

Well, Cunningham is an attacking midfielder who was on the books of his hometown club Lincoln City at the start of his career and made two appearances for the then Blue Square Premier outfit in the 2011-12 season.

The 24-year-old also had loan spells with Worksop Town, Lincoln United, Goole AFC and Eastwood Town while at Sincil Bank.

But, after being released by Lincoln in 2014, Cunningham has been based in Sweden.

He has played for Gallivare FF, Ange IF, Pitea IF and, most recently, Akropolis IF, who finished the 2017 season second in Division One, which is the third tier of Swedish football.

When signing for Akropolis in March last year, the club's sports manager, Georgios Gogas, said of Cunningham: "He is a good team player who has a strength in his speed, creativity and aggressive play.

"He is a bulletproof, offensive player, whom we are pleased to have in Akropolis IF. It's a player we've been following for a long time."

Sounds promising.

But perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that Cunningham, who has signed non-contract terms with the Blues, has made a living in football.

After all, he is the son of former Lincoln City, Sheffield Wednesday, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Bury and Blackpool striker Tony.

He may not carry the same reputation as his father on these shores, but it's unlikely Chester fans will ever forget his name if he is part of a famous derby winning-team on Sunday.