Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two short weeks ago it seemed as if Chester FC were dead and buried in the National League.

Eight points adrift of safety heading into the New Year after dismal defeats to FC Halifax Town and Guiseley, it seemed as if surrender to the National League North was all but done.

Far from it.

Ten days into 2018 Chester are on a three-match unbeaten run following a draw at Guiseley on New Year's Day, a vital win at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday and a battling 1-1 draw at in-form AFC Fylde on Tuesday night .

Chester are now five points from safety with a game in hand and there is some hope for fans at last, although the task remains a big one for Blues boss Marcus Bignot and his side.

And Bignot was a pleased man when he faced the press last night. Here's what he had to say.

ON AFC FYLDE DRAW

"We were definitely worthy of a point and got ourselves back in and had a couple of super chances to take the lead. We were impressive in terms of limiting a free-scoring team in this league. I’m really pleased with the performance and getting a positive result. I think we have got something now as a group.

"The penny has dropped and they are understanding what it takes to get results in this league."

(Image: Terry Marland)

ON BACKING OF SUPPORTERS

"I thought they were superb tonight and really positive with their support and it is going to be important we transfer our last three performances onto the pitch at home and it’s important the supporters play their part as well in terms of changing the environment. I’m sick to death of managers coming into my office and talking about our supporters.

"We have shown a togetherness tonight and I’m going to need that in our 18 cup finals left. I’m really looking forward to it."

ON HARRY WHITE

"That’s Harry now - two goals, two 90 minutes. Stats suggest that every time he plays 90 minutes he scores a goal for this football club so let’s hope we have many more 90 minutes from him."

ON JAMES JONES

"I felt I needed to take him out of the firing line. To come out and come back in against a quality player like Rowey (Danny Rowe) he would have learnt a lot tonight. He has got the ability to play week in, week out, but to become established and to make it in this game there is much work to be done."