Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is one of the sacrifices professional footballers have to make - working over Christmas.

And, for some this year, like Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, they will even have to train on Christmas Day.

Marcus Bignot did just that in a professional career that took him from non-league with Telford United to captaining QPR in the Championship.

But will Bignot make his Chester FC players do it?

After all, they are at the start of a crucial run of matches that could go a long way to deciding their Vanarama National League fate.

But Bignot believes some things in life are more important than football - a belief that was reinforced when he visited the Countess of Chester Hospital on Tuesday.

And that is why the Blues squad will be at home, with their feet up and surrounded by their loved ones, on Monday.

Bignot said: "As a player I've trained on Christmas Day morning, I've trained on Christmas Day evening, and I've travelled on Christmas Day.

"But I've always thought sometimes you've got to put football into persepctive. We did a hospital visit on Tuesday and, again, that put things into perspective.

"For me, Christmas Day is about family. These are not Premiership footballers. They are not getting paid X, Y, Z.

"It's going to be a day spent with their family, their loved ones, and there'll be some of them who have lost loved ones as well.

"Christmas Day is a time for family so they won't be in, no."

(Image: Terry Marland)

Chester will hardly be able to train over the festive period given tomorrow's clash at FC Halifax Town kick starts a run of four games in 10 days.

That is why Bignot has told supporters to expect changes in the matches that follow the trip to the Shay.

And that is why he organised a behind-closed-doors friendly with Birmingham City Under-23s in midweek.

Bignot said: "We felt that, going into this busy period, our bench players, our squad players and our returning players from injury needed a game.

"We've had some good ones. We've played Salford (City), Morecambe, Bristol Rovers and now Birmingham City. It just keeps the squad players and the returning players from injury ticking along ready for this busy period as we’re going to need every single one of them.

"I believe if we come through tomorrow (training, Friday), we'll have everybody available. That doesn't mean everybody is ready for selection in terms of the starting XI.

"But we will have players who will be available for selection on the bench and over this period we're going to have to very carefully manage one or two players in terms of those returning from injury or those who need preventing from injury.

"So there's got to be an understanding from the supporters. While we won't divulge all our plans, there has to be common sense over this period. That's why we felt the game was important on Tuesday so, when called on, people have got minutes in their legs."