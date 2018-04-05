Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot says things must change at Chester FC and that the club need to listen to the voices of the supporters.

The Blues are a club in disarray on and off the field, contended with boardroom upheaval, a financial crisis and an almost certain relegation from the National League, one that could be confirmed as early as Saturday.

The resignations from the City Fans United board of Simon Olorenshaw and Mark Howell and the decision by former manager Neil Young to step away from his voluntary advisory role have thrown the club into fresh turmoil.

And with supporters clamouring for answers on where the club heads now, Bignot, who will not have his contract renewed at the end of this season, believes the club needs to listen to its fans.

He said: “With the League Managers Association I am doing my diploma in football management. We meet up every month and we have these master classes but I don’t think anyone could prepare for this in terms of what we have been through.

“A CEO has gone, two chairmans, four directors resigned, nine contracted players we have had to speak to. The turnover, the cash flow problem, the unbelievable fundraising, yet we are coming into the last month of the season where over half the team are not being funded by a first team budget.

“You can create buzzwords and put great plans in, but they are only great plans if you have got good people, and that is the key. We have lost our way and it needs to find its way again in terms of bringing in good people with integrity and professionalism with a skill set both on and off the pitch in all areas of the business. If not then you are going to get weeks like we have just had time and time again. It has to change.

“Who I feel sorry for is the supporters, a lot of things need answering now, and then there is the players. These players have just seen another member of staff go in Neil Young and I lost my assistant manager Ross Thorpe prior to Torquay. I am literally now the last man standing and come the end of the season it is last one out the door turn the lights off and that is how it is feeling at the moment.

“I think I have dealt with intergrity and professionalism through all this, and most importantly the players have seen it as well. There could have been other ways for me to go about being a manager at this football club. When I walk out there will be disappointment in terms of the job. I had that belief it could still be (the job I thought) with the right decisions and right choices. But that is for someone else now to try and achieve.

“It will be interesting to see what the next manager looks like and what he can bring to the football club, and what the new board looks like. While this is all going on, the consequences of all this mean we are well behind as a football club in terms of next season.

“You should by now know when you are returning for pre-season, your pre-season fixtures are pretty fixed, you have an idea about how your group and staff look. I don’t know how far they are down that process because I haven’t been involved in any of the football working groups. I have no idea, just like the supporters, in terms of where the football club is going. I hope it makes the right decisions and right choices and gets the right people in because the supporters deserve to have their football club the way they want their football club run.”

And Bignot says that the club will be hard pushed to find a manager with a better CV to take on the role next season, but he insists he has no resentment.

He added: “For me, the club have made a decision and that is fine, football clubs do that. If we are talking about the Conference North it would be interesting to see a manager with a CV like mine in the Conference North who started at a club with less foundations than this football club has got.

“What I know now, I certainly wouldn’t have applied for the job. Whoever is applying, and they may have someone in mind already, you would like to think if they are not taking me on they would have someone in mind and I understand and I get that. But you can’t have resentment in this game, you have just got to look back and say ‘how did you conduct yourself and how did you do?’. Any director I have come in contact with I would be really disappointed if they didn’t say I have had integrity and professionalism throughout all this.”