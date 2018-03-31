Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot will not be the manager of Chester FC next season.

The 43-year-old will leave the Swansway Chester Stadium when his current deal expires at the end of the campaign following a decision made by the City Fans United (CFU) board at last week's board meeting.

Bignot arrived at Chester back in September following the sacking of Jon McCarthy and began his reign with a 2-0 home success over Maidenhead United that seemed to herald a new beginning for the Blues.

But an unbalanced squad and financial constraints soon played their part and after the full revelations of the crisis at the cash-strapped Blues were revealed in January he has been forced to move on many of his higher earning squad players in order to cut costs.

Chester are almost certain to be playing National League North football next season following Friday's miserable 2-0 home loss to fellow strugglers Torquay United and the Blues board believe that a fresh approach is needed for next term.

A CFU statement read: "Chester Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Marcus Bignot will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in May 2018.

"The decision was made by the City Fans United Board of Directors at a meeting last Monday.

"The Board would like to place on record their thanks to Marcus for remaining professional throughout his tenure - especially of late - given the challenges currently being dealt with by the club.

"This season has been an extremely tough one to endure for each and every Chester FC supporter. It has also been a challenging environment for Marcus to be involved with. The board wishes to emphasise that we understand the frustrations of all concerned.

"We do thank the fans for their continued support and ask for their ongoing backing as Marcus manages the team for the remainder of this campaign. He has worked very hard in extremely difficult circumstances and it is vital that he retains our full support for the remainder of his tenure."

Bignot has polarised opinion among sections of the supporter base in recent months. For some he is someone who has been forced to work with his hands tied behind his back, but for some he has had enough time to find a formula to pick up enough points to at least give them a chance of survival. He has lost 18 of his 32 games at the helm, winning five.

Bignot, who beat off competition from the likes of Richard Money, Graham Barrow and Neil Redfearn to land the job in September, will remain in charge for the remainder of the campaign but for whoever comes in next season it is likely to be a tough job.

Big liabilities, over £100,000, on a budget that will be severely lower than this season's will make life tough for the next incumbent.

Chester will now begin the task if identifying who will be the fifth permanent manager since the club's reformation back in 2010.

Chester head to league leaders Macclesfield Town on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).