Marcus Bignot says it is important that Neil Young is involved with helping shape Chester FC 's future regardless as to whether he remains as manager beyond the end of this season.

Bignot brought former Blues boss Young back into the fold a fortnight ago to offer him and the football working group support as they look to plan for next season.

Young, who won three successive titles as Chester boss between 2010 and 2014, has been offering his expertise in helping the club to plan for the future, a future which looks likely to involve next season in the National League North.

Bignot's Chester contract expires at the end of the season and his own future remains unclear. But he believes that whatever his fate, 'football people' must be involved in the decision making process moving forward, particularly Young.

Said Bignot: "I lost a CEO in terms of Mark Maguire who I saw on a daily basis and the operations board who I met with on a regular basis. That isn't in place now and there is a football working group I am lead to believe, with Calvin Hughes who leads that. I am in regular dialogue with Calvin. They make their recommendations as a football working group and Calvin and the group make their proposals to the board and decisions are made then.

"For me, I have said from day one it is about the football club and decisions have to me made and it is not about me. I think I have acted in a professional manner when I have gone about my business. The most important thing is the football club and we are at crossroads in terms of where we are going as a football club and it is a really key time and I do believe that.

"I will be ok. I can look back at my time here and my time at the moment and say everything I have had to deal with I have done in a professional manner and even the directors have said that themselves. They have used phrases like 'pushing water up a hill', 'hands tied', 'legs tied'."

Bignot says he and Young have hit it off and Young has been vocal in his support of the current Chester boss .

And Bignot hopes that Young plays a part in the future of Chester Football Club.

"It has to have footballing people and what I am trying to bring is footballing people and Neil Young is a part of that," he said.

"If I'm not a part of it and Neil Young is, great. I really mean that because this football club is doing a great job up to now but the key is what does the football club look like?

"We have raised the money and we have raised the bar but where is that money going now and where is the football club going now. I have heard the directors say that they can't go back to the supporters now. All decisions made now, this is going to decide where this football club goes now. The more football people you get within the club with the best intentions, and I am one of them, it doesn't matter if I am here or not , Neil Young coming back and being involved in making that decision process it could be onwards and upwards."