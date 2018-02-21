Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot believes that Chester FC fans are finally beginning to see the kind of team he wants to put together.

The Blues were beaten 1-0 at home to Leyton Orient on Tuesday night but put in another determined display that warranted something from the contest having delivered their best performance of the season in Saturday’s 3-1 home success over Eastleigh.

Results elsewhere weren’t kind on the Blues on Saturday or Tuesday and Chester are now six points from safety heading into Saturday’s trip to Dagenham & Redbridge (3pm), but Bignot believes the last two displays have given some hope.

And despite having to contend with the financial crisis at the club seeing him required to slash the wage bill of it’s highest earners and replacing them with players turning out for little more than expenses, Bignot believes improvements have been made.

Bignot said: “I believe this team is better than the team I inherited. We have seen improvements despite all the elements going against us. For me that is a massive positive.

(Image: Dale Miles)

“I feel this team is a better team than we started off with, and that is no disrespect to anybody, but who would have imagined that in terms of what we have had to deal with. We have always tried to put that belief in them and the last two performances were there for all to see. So we’ll go to Dagenham in confident mood and it is still on six points so two back to backs quickly can eat away into that, and that’s what we need.

“If you look at the players we have brought in and the players we have wanted to keep until the end of the season and what we would do moving forward, I do believe you are starting to see a Marcus Bignot team and the kind of players I want to bring to this football club. And I probably shouldn’t say this but you can do it on next to nothing.

“Our recruitment on nothing has been better than what we have inherited.”

There was no lack of effort on Chester’s part on Tuesday night but they found Orient’s rearguard in miserly mood, with Jordan Archer, Ross Hannah, Craig Mahon and new signing Dominic Vose getting little joy.

And while pleased with the application of his players, Bignot admitted it was an opportunity missed for his side.

Said the Blues boss: “The boys continued where they left off on Saturday in terms of a performance. They were brave, it was a different type of football game in terms of it being played on the floor rather than a second ball game that we saw on Saturday.

“What is going to be determined in that final third and in all honesty it didn’t look like it was going to fall for us. I was disappointed for them as it was an opportunity.

“It was an opportunity missed tonight in terms of two back to backs. We need to get those back to backs quickly before we are cut adrift.

“Although the performances are there we need to get those results.”