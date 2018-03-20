Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

League Two side Stevenage FC have appointed Dino Maamria as their new manager.

A former player and assistant at the Broadhall Way club, Maamria had been in charge of National League North side Nuneaton Town this season after taking charge in October.

The 46-year-old Tunisian took over at Nuneaton when they were in the bottom two and took them up to 13th after a nine-game unbeaten run that saw him pick up Manager of the Month honours.

The former Southport and Northwich Victoria boss applied for the Chester FC job following Jon McCarthy's sacking in September and was present at a number of Blues games before Marcus Bignot was given the nod. Maamria did not make it to the interview stage at Chester.

And after Sarll's two-year reign at Stevenage came to an end on Sunday, Maamria has now been installed as boss of the Hertfordshire club.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: "Obviously Dino is well known to us, having worked here over the years. I have always loved his passion for the club, our fans and for winning football matches.

"The Nuneaton chairman was outstanding in the way he handled our interest but he was desperately sad to see Dino leave after the difference he had made to their results.

"We had a lot of applications for the job yesterday but we needed to bring Dino back home and we wanted him in charge for the home game against Colchester on Saturday.

"I hope our fans will turn out in force to welcome him back."