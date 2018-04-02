There are six games left for Chester FC in the National League and relegation is all but certain.

And after the miserable performance in the 2-0 home loss to Torquay United on Good Friday the Blues are back in action today - and the task gets no easier.

It's a trip to the league leaders today, Macclesfield Town, and the Silkmen are riding the crest of a wave after a late 3-2 win at Woking on Friday. They look destined for the Football League

It would take a miracle for the Blues to avoid the drop but a positive result may just reward those long-suffering fans who have had to endure a season of utter misery.

We are live from Moss Rose and we'll bring you all the action as it happens in the Cheshire derby.