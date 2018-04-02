There are six games left for Chester FC in the National League and relegation is all but certain.
And after the miserable performance in the 2-0 home loss to Torquay United on Good Friday the Blues are back in action today - and the task gets no easier.
It's a trip to the league leaders today, Macclesfield Town, and the Silkmen are riding the crest of a wave after a late 3-2 win at Woking on Friday. They look destined for the Football League
It would take a miracle for the Blues to avoid the drop but a positive result may just reward those long-suffering fans who have had to endure a season of utter misery.
We are live from Moss Rose and we'll bring you all the action as it happens in the Cheshire derby.
No place for former Blues
Former Chester players Elliott Durrell and Ryan Lloyd both ruled out for Macclesfield today. Sam Ramsbottom on the bench for Macc, was a trialist at Chester during the summer.
Chester team
Firth, Halls, Jones, Astles, Hobson, Anderson, Crawford, Roberts, Mahon, White, Akintunde. Subs: Jaaskelainen, Vose, Archer, Cunningham, Downes.
Line-ups
A milestone for Neil
A familiar voice for many years. A master of the mic.
Postponements
A few games around the National League have been called off today.
BARROW P-P AFC FYLDE
TRANMERE P-P SOLIHULL MOORS
FC HALIFAX P-P GATESHEAD
LEYTON ORIENT P-P MAIDENHEAD UNITED
Awaiting team news
No official word on the team yet but academy graduates Alex Downes and Nathan Brown have both travelled with the squad today.
No pitch problems
A downpour has made the surface pretty sodden but no worries over the game taking place.
Bignot to leave
It was announced on Saturday night that Marcus Bignot would no longer be the manager at Chester after the end of this season.
He will, though, take charge of the remaining six games of this season.
HERE is the full story and here’s what the CFU board had to say.
Chester Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Marcus Bignot will leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in May 2018. The decision was made by the City Fans United Board of Directors at a meeting last Monday. The Board would like to place on record their thanks to Marcus for remaining professional throughout his tenure - especially of late - given the challenges currently being dealt with by the club. This season has been an extremely tough one to endure for each and every Chester FC supporter. It has also been a challenging environment for Marcus to be involved with. The board wishes to emphasise that we understand the frustrations of all concerned. We do thank the fans for their continued support and ask for their ongoing backing as Marcus manages the team for the remainder of this campaign. He has worked very hard in extremely difficult circumstances and it is vital that he retains our full support for the remainder of his tenure.
And we are back in action
After the misery of Friday’s dismal 2-0 home loss to Torquay, relegation bound Chester are at league leaders Macclesfield today.