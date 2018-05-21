Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There has been little to cheer when it comes to first team matters over these past 18 months at Chester FC.

Winless at home for nine months, a financial crisis that brought the club to its knees, the sacking of two managers and relegation from the National League, it has been a grim time to be a Blues fan.

But amid all the gloom and despair there has been one constant source of pride, something that we can cling on to when all else appears to be falling apart at the seams.

From humble beginnings, a few bibs, balls and cones, has risen a hugely successful youth set up at the Blues that has already proved financially beneficial for the football club and that has provided seven debutants for the first team in the last season alone.

Headed up by coach Calum McIntyre, whose vitally important role is sponsored by Swettenhams Chemists, the young Blues capped a memorable season on Sunday as they lifted the North West Youth Alliance Open Cup, just days after winning the National League Alliance Under-19 Cup with a 3-0 win over FC Halifax Town at Walsall's Banks's Stadium.

(Image: Terry Marland)

It was their fifth trophy success of the season.

Prior to their exploits of the past week, Chester's U19s were crowned North West Youth Alliance Premier Division Champions and Premier Division Cup champions as well as the U17 scholars winning the National League Alliance Division K.

And the joyous scenes of the past week are reward for plenty of hard work and endeavour throughout the past year on a shoestring budget.

Said McIntyre: "To have won what the lads have won, particularly being crowned national champions last week is a testament to this unbelievable group of players. We have had one of the youngest groups in the competition and everywhere you look my age seems to have been thrown about. We played a good luck video compilation from academy graduates and club staff and it showed that we are all in it together."



"The lads have persevered through everything. There have been so many excuses for them to have become engulfed into the chaos or been rattled by what has unfolded but they haven't. It's a reflection on their personalities and the people they are. They have kept me sane, I think the world of the Scholars and seeing them every day and the way go about it has probably served as a motivation to ensure we do what we do properly."

"I said after our game against Hartlepool that we wouldn't feel like that again and the boys stepped up. They are the best side in England at this level and we did it spending three Freddos and a bag of Haribo per week. I'm incredibly proud of the players and of the backroom staff that have given up their tome. They're superb and they deserve to feel the way they do. We don't turn up and blag it, we have a model, we coach properly, we know how to look after people. That can be overlooked but I'm telling you there's more to us all than meets the eye."

And it isn't just the trophy cabinet that has been filled.



The sale of Sam Hughes, an academy graduate who made over 60 first team appearances for Chester before earning a move to Premier League side Leicester City last summer for a fee in the region of £130,000, was a much-needed boost to the Blues' coffers.

And while some of that money was unwisely spent on the first team, the sale of the talented defender showcased a real pathway to success in the game, and one that proved, and could still prove, to be a financial boon to the Blues moving forward.

The real sign of a successful youth section isn't trophies, they're great but the measure is how many players you get out on the pitch with the first team. I think we've ticked that box pretty resoundingly haven't we?

"In the last twelve months you've seen Hughesy do what he's done at Leicester but Matty Waters has scored twice for the first team this season. James Jones has been immense, Nathan Brown clinched goal of the season and for Crawfs to get the winner at Barrow was special and a moment that you won't ever take away from me or him.

"Add on to that that we gave four more debuts towards the end of the season with Cain Noble getting on the scoresheet and it is actually unbelievable to do what we've done."



"It's a culmination of several years of hard work, we had nothing when we started out and the success has been built on doing things right with the right people," said McIntyre, who hopes to continue his sterling work with the Blues into next season and beyond.

"I tried to tell people what we'd do and I don't think I got taken particularly seriously. We've done it now and this could only be the start, there's so much more I want to do and I believe we can do but there's obviously some stuff that's got to be sorted first before I can move that stuff forwards.

"It's been incredible, the support at Walsall was like nothing I've ever experienced. The supporters have been immense in supporting these young lads and they are proud to represent you.

"These boys have made history, I have enjoyed seeing them develop on the pitch and off it and some unforgettable relationships have been formed all around that dressing room. A public thank you to my unbelievable set of staff and to Ian and Dawn Swettenham for their incredible support. It's been some seven years and it felt right that we did what we did this season. The future is bright for the football club if we believe in these boys. Back them. Believe in them. They won't ever let you down.



"I think the world of these lads and we will celebrate this properly on Friday night. We have a bit of a party planned and that'll be a great way to end this phenomenal season."