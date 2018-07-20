The first of two games in two days lie ahead for Chester FC this evening as they make the journey up the A55 to face Welsh Premier League side Llandudno.
Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley are set to take a fairly strong team up the North Wales Coast for the clash at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, with trialists once against set to get the chance to impress alongside some younger members of the squad.
Chester host League Two side Bury tomorrow at the Swansway Chester Stadium (3pm) with much of their first-team squad expected to be involved, but for some it could be a case of two games in 24 hours.
We'll be live from Llandudno to bring you all the action as it happens as the Blues continue their preparations for the big kick off on August 4 when they welcome Spennymoor Town to the Deva for the National League North opener.
Chester team
Trialist A (GK), Hellawell, Thomson, Moran, Downes, Trialist B, Stopforth, Roberts, Murray, Hughes, Marsh-Hughes.
Subs. Noble, Brown, Trialist C, Trialist D, Trialist E.
A Grand arrival
Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley have bolstered their defensive options at Chester FC with the signing of experienced central defender Simon Grand.
The 34-year-old joins the Blues from National League side AFC Fylde and comes boasting vast experience at both non-league and Football League level owing to spells with the likes of Rochdale, Carlisle United, Southport, AFC Telford United and Barrow.
Grand also spent time under Johnson and Morley during the 2016/17 season when he was a mainstay of the duo’s Salford City defence in the National League North as they fell just short of promotion.
Grand played for Chester in the 1-0 win at Ramsbottom United last week, named as a trialist, and will provide competition for places alongside fellow centre backs and summer arrivals Steve Howson and Jon Moran.
It remains to be seen whether he features tonight or tomorrow.
A strong side?
Two games in two days will mean some changes for Johnson and Morley this evening with the tougher test lying ahead tomorrow against Bury.
But the duo appeared at a CFU meeting on Thursday in the Blues Bar where they were asked about just what kind of side they would be sending up the A55 this evening.
Here’s what Bernard Morley said:
“It’s going to be a mixture. We had 26 players at training (on Thursday) so it is probably going to be a squad of 15/15. It will be a strong squad. Any squad we send down there will be strong.
A busy 24-hours ahead!
We are live from the Giant Hospitality Stadium this evening as Chester's pre-season plans continue with a trip to Welsh Premier League side Llandudno.
Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley are expected to name a fairly strong side but some first teamers won’t feature given the home friendly with Ryan Lowe’s League Two Bury tomorrow at the Swansway Chester Stadium.
We’ll bring you all the action from North Wales right here.