The first of two games in two days lie ahead for Chester FC this evening as they make the journey up the A55 to face Welsh Premier League side Llandudno.

Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley are set to take a fairly strong team up the North Wales Coast for the clash at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, with trialists once against set to get the chance to impress alongside some younger members of the squad.

Chester host League Two side Bury tomorrow at the Swansway Chester Stadium (3pm) with much of their first-team squad expected to be involved, but for some it could be a case of two games in 24 hours.

We'll be live from Llandudno to bring you all the action as it happens as the Blues continue their preparations for the big kick off on August 4 when they welcome Spennymoor Town to the Deva for the National League North opener.