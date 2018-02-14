Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He last turned out for Chester FC 38 years ago but Ian Rush will be back in action to aid the Blues cause once again.

The Liverpool legend, who began his glittering football career at Chester back in the late 1970s before his superb form earned him his Anfield move for £300,000, has agreed to take part in Thursday's 'all-star' game to raise funds for the Blues.

Broadcaster Colin Murray has assembled an squad brimming with household names, and Michael Owen will be leading the line for his side alongside 56-year-old Rush against a Chester Select XI featuring Blues players from the past including Ryan Lowe, Paul Carden and Shaun Reid.

Murray said: "I'm delighted to have captured the legend that is Ian Rush, and he will be lining up alongside another former Liverpool legend, Michael Owen in what is a unique and historic occasion being played under the Chester FC lights.

"To have two of Liverpool's record goalscorers on the same team is just absolutely phenomenal and this is going to be a treat for everyone going to this match!"

A legend at Anfield, Rush netted 336 goals in 660 appearances - a club record. He also had spells at Juventus, Newcastle United and Leeds United.

Rush, who managed Chester during the 2004/2005 season, will also be back in the Blues dugout for the game after taking on the role of player-manager after Kevin Ratcliffe's move to the Blues bench.

Signing up for the Blues side is striker Dan Toronczak, who earned legendary status among Chester fans after his strikes for Ossett Albion on the final day of the 2010/2011 season ensured the Blues pipped Skelmersdale United to the Evo-Stik First Division North title.

Tickets for the game, which kicks off at 7.45pm, are still on sale at Chester's Ticket Office at the Swansway Chester Stadium or by calling 01244 371376 between 10am-4pm Wednesday and Thursday.

It is pay on the night, too, and over 1,000 tickets have sold for the match so far.