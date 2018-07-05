Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For a first game in charge of Chester FC for Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley they don’t come much tougher.

A new era begins at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday when Jürgen Klopp brings what is expected to be a star-studded Liverpool FC side to take on Johnson and Morley’s new-look Blues.

While the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino won’t be part of the Reds squad owing to their recent World Cup involvement in Russia, players such as Gini Wijnaldum, Virgil van Dijk, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge could all feature.

And there could even be a chance for Reds fans to catch a first look at Liverpool’s £55m new signing Naby Keita and another new addition, Brazilian Fabinho, recently arrived from Monaco.

There will be no points on offer and Liverpool will be expected to dominate proceedings. It is an occasion that Johnson and Morley can’t wait for, and one that will live long in the memory for fans, staff and players, many of who will be making their first appearances in the blue and white stripes of Chester.

“As first games come I’m not sure the opposition comes much tougher,” said Johnson.

“It’s going to be a great occasion and it will be a day to remember for the fans and the players and for me and Bernard, too. It’s not everyday that you get to go head to head with one of the world’s best managers and it will be quite an experience standing on the same touchline as Jürgen Klopp.

“There will be a big crowd in, probably the biggest the club has seen for quite some time, and it will be a chance for our lads to test themselves against top Premier League players.

“We know that for 90% of the game we aren’t going to see too much of the ball but it is a perfect game for us to work on our shape and really test ourselves physically against the best. The other stuff will come as we go through pre-season.

“It’s a game we want to do well in but we know full well how hard it will be. We will be making sure that it is an experience that is enjoyed, though.”

The game is a sell out and and a crowd of 4,500 had been anticipated.

But that number could reduce given England’s success at the World Cup in Russia, with the penalty shootout win over Colombia booking a quarter final clash with Sweden in Samara that kicks off at the same time as Chester’s game with Liverpool on Saturday (3pm).

Chester had suggested moving the kick-off time when the fixture was first discussed, but the Reds were keen to stick to their initial plans.

There had been dialogue between the two clubs throughout Wednesday but the logistical challenges involved meant that the kick off time was to remain the same.