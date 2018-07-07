Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the 'fantastic' reception he and his team received at Chester FC on Saturday afternoon.

In sweltering temperatures at the Swansway Chester Stadium, Klopp's Champions League runners-up coasted to a 7-0 win against Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson's Blues, where braces from Harry Wilson, Daniel Sturridge, a James Milner penalty and goals from Ryan Kent and Danny Ings sealed their success.

And while the game was played at the same time as England were booking their place in the semi-final of the World Cup in Russia, a crowd of over 4,300 turned out to watch the likes of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Sturridge and Loris Karius take on the National League North part-timers.

The turnout surprised Klopp.

"It was nice. If I was the supporters, though, I would have watched the England game this afternoon," joked Klopp.

"It was unbelievable, I didn't think anybody would be there. It is nice, obviously it is very important to the Chester people. The last time I heard we were here was 2002.

"It is fantastic. The reception was brilliant and the people were really nice and I tried to sign as many shirts and programmes as possible.

"It was wonderful weather and we showed up for neighbours for us. I like to go around the corner to find football and to play football games as it helps all of us and makes more sense."

Chester are next in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Ramsbottom United for their second friendly (7.45pm kick off).