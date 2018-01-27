It's been a testing few days for Chester FC .

The revelations on Thursday night about the club's financial situation have cast a dark cloud over the club, who need £50,000 in the short term to remain in business.

Cost cutting needs to take place, too and more players are set to head out of the exit door in the coming weeks.

On top of that the club is fighting a battle against relegation from the National League. Today they travel to Maidenhead United.

We'll bring you all the action as it happens from York Road as the Blues look to keep alive their faint hopes of survival.

Troubling times for Chester FC

Full time: Maidenhead United 3 Chester 0

10-man Chester fall to grim defeat. Well beaten here.

Added time

Three minutes

Great save

Hornby does well to beat away a Pritchard effort. He has kept this respectable.

Blues change

Booked

Crawford booked for cynical foul.

Saved

Sam Hornby does well to save a Jake Hyde effort after the sub had found room 12 yards out.

Home change

73: The excellent Barratt replaced by Jake Hyde.

Wide

Sean Marks heads a weighted Pritchard ball wide from eight yards.

Well held

Hornby does well to hold a fierce Barratt free kick.

Maidenhead sub

What a chance!

Great chance

Sam Barratt free kick finds head of Sean Marks six yards out but he can only glance wide.

Close

Barratt almost reaches a right wing cross but its turned just wide at the far post.

Crowd

Attendance of 1,510 here at York Road.

Held

Barratt winds up and lets fly from 25 yards but low effort is saved by Hornby,

Gathered

Hornby claims a wicked Barratt inswinging free kick.

Just over

Tom Crawford fizzes an effort just over the cross bar from distance.

Chester sub

Archer for Akintunde - 46 mins

Second half kicks off

We’re underway.

Half time: Maidenhead 3 Chester 0

Really miserable afternoon so far. Blues down to 10 men and sinking without a trace.

Added time

Additonal two minutes.

Break in play

Akintunde receiving some treatment. Back on his feet now.

Another chance

Could get worse

James Comley shoots over after Akintunde lost possession 25 yards out. This is turning into a real shoeing.

Booked

Harry White sees yellow for a reckless tackle.

GOAL! Maidenhead 3 Chester 0

Game over. Barratt punishes Astles mistake and curls beyond Hornby. Sad state of affairs.

View from the stands

Close!

Crawford almost finds top corner with a free kick. Pentney pushes away for a corner. Maidenhead clear.

First sign of life

Mahon twists and turns but shot is blocked. Free kick Chester 25 yards out

Let off