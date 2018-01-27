It's been a testing few days for Chester FC .

The revelations on Thursday night about the club's financial situation have cast a dark cloud over the club, who need £50,000 in the short term to remain in business.

Cost cutting needs to take place, too and more players are set to head out of the exit door in the coming weeks.

On top of that the club is fighting a battle against relegation from the National League. Today they travel to Maidenhead United.

We'll bring you all the action as it happens from York Road as the Blues look to keep alive their faint hopes of survival.