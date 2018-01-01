Key Events

KEY EVENT

Marcus Bignot post Guiseley

We aren’t making it any easier for ourselves. It was a game where we should have come away with all three points. It was something we were in control of. We were in possession of the ball on the halfway line and should have just run the clock down. For some reason we have had the last minute in our half. It’s a hugely disappointed dressing room. Being in that position with a minute left to go, it should have been game over.

Even tougher task

Opposition view

Waiting for Bignot

KEY EVENT

Match report

Here’s how the game panned out.

Paul Turnbull in action against Guiseley
KEY EVENT

Full-time: Guiseley 1 Chester 1

Last gasp heartache for Chester.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Guiseley 1 Chester 1

Last minute heartache for the Blues as Ash Palmer slams home in a scramble.

Added time

FOUR minutes.

Chester change

Shaw on for Dawson.87 mins.

Backs to the wall

Guiseley pressing for a leveller.

Phew!

85 MINS - Relief! Fondop effort saved by Hornby and ball poked wide by Lions player in melee that followed.

Chester sub

Sails over

Udoh holds ball up in box and finds Turnbull whose effort from distance sails well over.

Gathered

78 MINS - Hornby does well to smother Fondop flick on as Liburd was lurking.

Meanwhile...

Booked

Halls late on McFadzean. Ref shows him the yellow card.

Blues sub

Penalty shout

Blues have shout turned down as Palmer looked to have handled in the box. No dice, says ref.

Guiseley sub

The Blues lead

James Akintunde raced forward to exploit some space before sliding a ball to James who composed himself before tucking the ball away in the far corner.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Guiseley 0 Chester 1

Kingsley James!!!! 61 MINS

Saved

Connor Brown sees deflected effort easily gathered by Hornby. 59 MINS.

KEY EVENT

Effort disallowed

53 MINS - Astles has ball in the back of the net from Turnbull corner but it’s disallowed, looks to have been for an infringement in the box.

Relief

51 MINS - Melee in box from Guiseley corner but referee blows after Hornby judged to have been fouled.

As we were

Scrappy game continues so far. 5 minutes in and a game of very little quality.

Second half kicks off

Blues get us back underway. No changes.

Attendance

Crowd of 855 here at Guiseley. Plenty of Blues fans in that.

Surprising scoreline at half time

Half time: Guiseley 0 Chester 0

Ok defensively but impotent going forward from the Blues.

Added time

Two minutes.