We aren’t making it any easier for ourselves. It was a game where we should have come away with all three points. It was something we were in control of. We were in possession of the ball on the halfway line and should have just run the clock down. For some reason we have had the last minute in our half. It’s a hugely disappointed dressing room. Being in that position with a minute left to go, it should have been game over.
Full-time: Guiseley 1 Chester 1
Last gasp heartache for Chester.
GOAL! Guiseley 1 Chester 1
Last minute heartache for the Blues as Ash Palmer slams home in a scramble.
Added time
FOUR minutes.
Chester change
Shaw on for Dawson.87 mins.
Backs to the wall
Guiseley pressing for a leveller.
Phew!
85 MINS - Relief! Fondop effort saved by Hornby and ball poked wide by Lions player in melee that followed.
Chester sub
Sails over
Udoh holds ball up in box and finds Turnbull whose effort from distance sails well over.
Gathered
78 MINS - Hornby does well to smother Fondop flick on as Liburd was lurking.
Booked
Halls late on McFadzean. Ref shows him the yellow card.
Blues sub
Penalty shout
Blues have shout turned down as Palmer looked to have handled in the box. No dice, says ref.
Guiseley sub
The Blues lead
James Akintunde raced forward to exploit some space before sliding a ball to James who composed himself before tucking the ball away in the far corner.
GOAL! Guiseley 0 Chester 1
Kingsley James!!!! 61 MINS
Saved
Connor Brown sees deflected effort easily gathered by Hornby. 59 MINS.
Effort disallowed
53 MINS - Astles has ball in the back of the net from Turnbull corner but it’s disallowed, looks to have been for an infringement in the box.
Relief
51 MINS - Melee in box from Guiseley corner but referee blows after Hornby judged to have been fouled.
As we were
Scrappy game continues so far. 5 minutes in and a game of very little quality.
Second half kicks off
Blues get us back underway. No changes.
Attendance
Crowd of 855 here at Guiseley. Plenty of Blues fans in that.
Surprising scoreline at half time
Half time: Guiseley 0 Chester 0
Ok defensively but impotent going forward from the Blues.
Added time
Two minutes.