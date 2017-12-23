Key Events
Bignot on fans
We have let them down. They came prepared to really get behind us.
Bignot on growing gap between safety
We are by no means cut adrift. We have got two important games but they won’t define our season. The players are playing under difficult circumstances - which isn’t helping.
Bignot on performance
That’s what you get when you have a group who aren’t at it. All of them were below par.
Full time: Halifax 4 Chester 0
An abysmal display from the Blues.
Added time
Three minutes.
Attendance
Crowd of 2,040 with 367 from Chester.
Fax sub
Tomlinson on for MacDonald. He’s been excellent. 74.
Saved
McManus denied by Hornby after being put through by MacDonald.
Headed over
Mahon volley from 18 yards cannons off Moyo and out.
Great save
Johnson with a superb stop to push behind White’s close range effort after good run from Akintunde.
Good block
Great challenge from Gough to deny a certain goal from MacDonald who was clean through.
Collins booked
Fax man sees yellow for challenge ob Udoh.
Corner
McCombe manages to get head to a dangerous MacDonald cross.
Early chance
Harry White heads wide when well placed from a Craig Mahon cross.
Held
Johnson gathers a pacy Dawson free kick.
Halifax corner
Early pressure again from the home side.
We're back at it
The second half is underway. It can’t be any worse, surely.
Chester subs
James and Hall-Johnson off for White and Mahon.
Changes
Looks like Harry White and Craig Mahon are coming on.
Half time: Halifax 4 Chester 0
A truly shocking first half draws to a close. Awful, awful stuff.
Added time
Three minutes added time at the end of the first half.
Woeful
Blues have been embarrassing so far. Fans are rightly angry and they are ready to let them know it at half time.
GOAL! Halifax 4 Chester 0
Josh MacDonald. 38. Embarrassing.
GOAL! Halifax 3 Chester 0
Danny Clarke heads home. Woeful from the Blues.
GOAL! Halifax 2 Chester 0
Scott McManus rifles home the second. Awful from Chester so far.
Better
Blues chance! Hall-Johnson shot saved well by Johnson before Dawson cross is cleared in a melee.