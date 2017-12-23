Read More

More Chester FC news

Key Events

Dave Powell

Bignot on fans

We have let them down. They came prepared to really get behind us.

Dave Powell

Bignot on growing gap between safety

We are by no means cut adrift. We have got two important games but they won’t define our season. The players are playing under difficult circumstances - which isn’t helping.

Dave Powell

Bignot on performance

That’s what you get when you have a group who aren’t at it. All of them were below par.

Dave Powell

Reasons for their absence

Dave Powell

Angry fans

KEY EVENT

Full time: Halifax 4 Chester 0

An abysmal display from the Blues.

Dave Powell

Added time

Three minutes.

Dave Powell

Attendance

Crowd of 2,040 with 367 from Chester.

Dave Powell

Fax sub

Tomlinson on for MacDonald. He’s been excellent. 74.

Dave Powell

Saved

McManus denied by Hornby after being put through by MacDonald.

Dave Powell

Headed over

Mahon volley from 18 yards cannons off Moyo and out.

Dave Powell

Great save

Johnson with a superb stop to push behind White’s close range effort after good run from Akintunde.

Dave Powell

Good block

Great challenge from Gough to deny a certain goal from MacDonald who was clean through.

Dave Powell

Gallows humour

Dave Powell

Collins booked

Fax man sees yellow for challenge ob Udoh.

Dave Powell

Corner

McCombe manages to get head to a dangerous MacDonald cross.

Dave Powell

Early chance

Harry White heads wide when well placed from a Craig Mahon cross.

Dave Powell

Held

Johnson gathers a pacy Dawson free kick.

Dave Powell

Halifax corner

Early pressure again from the home side.

Dave Powell

We're back at it

The second half is underway. It can’t be any worse, surely.

Dave Powell

Chester subs

James and Hall-Johnson off for White and Mahon.

Dave Powell

Changes

Looks like Harry White and Craig Mahon are coming on.

Dave Powell

Half time: Halifax 4 Chester 0

A truly shocking first half draws to a close. Awful, awful stuff.

Dave Powell

Added time

Three minutes added time at the end of the first half.

Dave Powell

Woeful

Blues have been embarrassing so far. Fans are rightly angry and they are ready to let them know it at half time.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Halifax 4 Chester 0

Josh MacDonald. 38. Embarrassing.

Dave Powell

Fan anger

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Halifax 3 Chester 0

Danny Clarke heads home. Woeful from the Blues.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Halifax 2 Chester 0

Scott McManus rifles home the second. Awful from Chester so far.

Dave Powell

Better

Blues chance! Hall-Johnson shot saved well by Johnson before Dawson cross is cleared in a melee.