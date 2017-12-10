Key Events
That's all folks
Thanks for joining us for our coverage this afternoon. What a huge three points that was. The perfect start to a vital month.
Get in!
What a picture this is from Terry Marland. Ross Hannah bags the winner.
Great gesture
Full time: Chester 1 Solihull Moors 0
That’s it! Ross Hannah’s strike wins the game for the Blues. A MASSIVE three points.
Relief
Osborne 25 yarder whistles past the post.
Added time
FOUR minutes
Yellow
Osborne booked for dissent.
RED CARD: Solihull's Carter sees red
Second yellow. Late tackle on Dawson.
Brave
Moors sub
Paul Green off, George Carline on. 82 mins.
Blues lead
Hannah nodded home from close range Dawson’s corner. Big 10 mins or so for Chester now. COYB!
GOAL! Chester 1 Solihull Moors 0
ROSS HANNAH!!!! 78 MINS
Yellow
Carter sees yellow for trip on Hall-Johnson.
Poor
Shaw booked
Late challenge on Osborne.
Comes to nothing
Moors clear their lines.
Corners
Two in quick succession for the Blues. Dawson to take.
Booked
Bowen sees yellow for Solihull for challenge on Hall-Johnson.
Chester sub
OFF - Udoh
ON - Hannah
66 mins
Entering the fray
Ross Hannah looks like he’ll be entering the play soon.
Solihull sub
Asante on for Afolayan - 58 minutes.
Booked
Solihull’s Afolayan booked for challenge on Astles. Persistent fouling more than anything else.
Goal kick
Dawson corner causes panic but ball eventually goes out for a goal kick.
Decent move
Corner for Chester as Shaw effort deflects wide after lay off from Udoh.
Second half underway
Blues shooting towards Harry Mac.
The teams are back out
Shaw on for Halls.
Attendance
Crowd of 1,430 here today.
Half time: Chester 0 Solihull Moors 0
Poor first half. Scrappy game very low on quality. Home fans not best pleased.
Booked
Solihull’s Atkinson booked for a bodycheck on Rowe-Turner.
Added time
Two minutes.