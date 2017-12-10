Key Events

What a picture this is from Terry Marland. Ross Hannah bags the winner.

Ross Hannah celebrates his vital winner at the snow-hit Swansway Chester Stadium
Great gesture

KEY EVENT

Full time: Chester 1 Solihull Moors 0

That’s it! Ross Hannah’s strike wins the game for the Blues. A MASSIVE three points.

Dave Powell

Relief

Osborne 25 yarder whistles past the post.

Dave Powell

Added time

FOUR minutes

Dave Powell

Yellow

Osborne booked for dissent.

KEY EVENT

RED CARD: Solihull's Carter sees red

Second yellow. Late tackle on Dawson.

Dave Powell

Brave

Dave Powell

Moors sub

Paul Green off, George Carline on. 82 mins.

Dave Powell

Blues lead

Hannah nodded home from close range Dawson’s corner. Big 10 mins or so for Chester now. COYB!

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 1 Solihull Moors 0

ROSS HANNAH!!!! 78 MINS

Dave Powell

Yellow

Carter sees yellow for trip on Hall-Johnson.

Dave Powell

Poor

Dave Powell

Shaw booked

Late challenge on Osborne.

Dave Powell

Comes to nothing

Moors clear their lines.

Dave Powell

Corners

Two in quick succession for the Blues. Dawson to take.

Dave Powell

Booked

Bowen sees yellow for Solihull for challenge on Hall-Johnson.

Dave Powell

Chester sub

OFF - Udoh

ON - Hannah

66 mins

Dave Powell

Entering the fray

Ross Hannah looks like he’ll be entering the play soon.

Dave Powell

Solihull sub

Asante on for Afolayan - 58 minutes.

Dave Powell

Booked

Solihull’s Afolayan booked for challenge on Astles. Persistent fouling more than anything else.

Dave Powell

Goal kick

Dawson corner causes panic but ball eventually goes out for a goal kick.

Dave Powell

Decent move

Corner for Chester as Shaw effort deflects wide after lay off from Udoh.

Dave Powell

Second half underway

Blues shooting towards Harry Mac.

Dave Powell

The teams are back out

Shaw on for Halls.

Dave Powell

Attendance

Crowd of 1,430 here today.

Dave Powell

Half time: Chester 0 Solihull Moors 0

Poor first half. Scrappy game very low on quality. Home fans not best pleased.

Dave Powell

Booked

Solihull’s Atkinson booked for a bodycheck on Rowe-Turner.

Dave Powell

Added time

Two minutes.