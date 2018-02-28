Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newly elected Chester FC chairman Simon Olorenshaw admits this is the last time they can expect supporters to bail them out.

At last month’s City Fans United (CFU) meeting it was revealed to members that the club was in financial dire straits and that £50,000 was needed to keep the club afloat until the end of March due to a cash flow crisis.

Since then fans and the wider football community have come together and over £90,000 has been raised.

That sum means that the Blues, who are six points from safety in the National League can reach the end of the season and meet financial obligations.

But Olorenshaw, who was co-opted onto the CFU board in the aftermath of the financial revelations and appointed chairman for a second time on Monday , says that the club cannot go cap in hand to fans in this kind of scenario again.

He said: “The response has been phenomenal, it really has, but this is the last time we can ask fans to put their hands in their pockets and bail us out of a mess like this.

“If we needed to raise funds for something as an investment for the football club, a 3G training facility or something like that, then things might be different in the future, but if it is to pull us out of a mess again that that’s not on.

“If this happens again a couple of years down the line then it isn’t on to expect fans to do that and if this happens again then it will mean that things aren’t sustainable the way they are.

“But we are working on making sure we have a sustainable, fan-owned football club for generations to come. But we can’t afford to take our eye off the ball again.

“There is a lot of hard work to do in order to get this club back on its feet and moving towards a sustainable future.

“We needed the £50,000 to see us through until March but there are payroll and financial obligations that must be met up until the end of the financial year (the end of May).

“We have been able to stop the bleeding and ensure we can limp through to the end of this season with the bare minimum and without having to call in commercial deals early or do things like sell the sell-on clause in Sam Hughes’ deal at Leicester - that could be massive for us in the future.

“But we as board have to make sure we get this club back on course, whatever level of football we find ourselves playing at next season. I’m confident we will succeed and that this club has a future, but we have a way to go until we are out of the woods. The more we can raise the better chance we have of getting back on a sound footing and we can then start to look at building back our reserve and making sure we have a strong infrastructure. But everything at the moment is designed to make sure we get through in the short term.

Olorenshaw and the new-look board will be available to be questioned at the monthly CFU meeting at the Blues Bar this evening (7.30pm).

Said the Blues chairman: “We have a strong board moving forward and we have moved away from the previous methods of everybody doing a bit of everything.

“Each board member will have a specific responsibility and will be accountable for their own portfolio. Myself, I won’t have a portfolio in my role as chairman but will be helping out in all areas and ensuring I am as visible as I can possibly be and making sure we are as transparent as we can be.”